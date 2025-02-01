A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after getting married to the love of her life

According to the lady who works as a Point of Sale (POS) operator, she met her man at her shop and their love blossomed

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to congratulate them in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's amazing love story has captured the hearts of social media users after she shared it on the TikTok app.

The beautiful lady, who runs a Point of Sale (POS) business, had an encounter with her future husband at her shop, and their love story blossomed from there.

Nigerian lady who runs POS business weds customer Photo credit: @peazarobea/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

POS operator gets married to customer

The newlywed, @peazarobea, took to TikTok to share a heartwarming video from her special day, leaving many users congratulating the couple in the comments section.

Her post revealed the magic of unexpected love, and how a simple encounter can lead to a lifetime of happiness.

According to the lady, she met the man at her POS shop and the first day he came to withdraw money, she overcharged him.

However, the young man didn't care about that and he subsequently announced his interest in her, leading to a love that blossomed into marriage.

She shared a video from their wedding ceremony which was held in grand style in the presence of friends, family and well wishers.

Their love story confirmed that romance can be found in the most unexpected places.

For the POS operator, her shop became the unusual setting for a meeting that changed her life forever.

"POV: You got married to the man you met at your POS shop. I even over charge my husband the first day wey e withdraw for my shop."

Reactions as POS lady marries customer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Queen Blessing said:

"I open pos shop I see husband in just three months now him don carry me travel out."

@Blizzy pearl said:

"And my dad be say make I start this pos business oo, I nor agree. I nor know say he Dey see ahead truly what an elder can see if you climb the tallest iroko tree you won’t see it."

@Precious asked:

"Is it Moniepoint POS you were using? Give details please make I no the one wey I go buy."

@kachi big baby said:

"My dear POS girl are always humble but people always see them as other way round it doesn't mean that the person doesn't have future plans that's were she finds herself for that moment so my advice."

@blessing christop4 said:

"Thank God I dey do pos already oya make the man dey come."

@FirstDaughter said:

"Thank God I done buy Pos machine. I get Opay and money point. Congratulations baby girl."

@Miss Beauty reacted:

"I get small money for my savings I go start Pos business next week. Guys I’m not selling clothes again ooo."

@Ouchy Rosemary added:

"God abeg am also a pos agent, pls remember me. I've been expecting this to a happen for me and my expectations must come to pass amen."

Watch the video below:

Lady marries bank account officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video recounting how she got married to her husband who was initially her bank account officer.

The lady revealed how she had called him to get her Bank Verification Number (BVN) and their communication kept on flowing afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng