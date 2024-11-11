A viral video showed a young lady assisting her father, who was working as a roadside vulcanizer

In the video, the lady was seen pumping a tyre while her father, who appeared to be ailing, stood beside her

Many who came across the video hailed the young lady and gave observations about the father in the video

A young lady assisted her father, who was a roadside vulcanizer.

She was filmed pumping a vehicle tyre in a video that has gone viral.

In the video, the lady bent down to pump a tyre of a vehicle while her father stood beside her.

The video was captioned:

“Lady spotted assisting her father with his ‘vulcanizing’ job.”

Reactions as pretty lady does vulcanising job

Many who came across the video hailed the young lady and gave observations about the video

@Officialadaezemadubuike said:

"Seems her Dad needs medical attention. I'm happy she stepped in. May God provide more for them."

@beautifulexcel01 said:

"Such a beautiful lady with a lovely smile."

@chummyiscul said:

"She looks so much like her dad. May God bless her."

@francyluxhairs said:

"So thoughtful of her. God bless her."

@neneordor said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you."

@dong3l_ said:

"Honestly this is very nice 😢seems like the father is partially stroke. I want to honestly give her 10k to buy malt."

@iam_magicjoseph said:

"The man Dey look him pikin like. We raised you well. You know that kind of amazing look."

