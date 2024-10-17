A lady has revealed how proud she is of her father who recently just qualified to be admitted as an advocate

In a post on X, she revealed that her father started his law degree at 50 as an undergraduate and became qualified at 58

Many people who came across the post congratulated the man and hailed him for his courage as they shared their experiences

A lady congratulates her father, who has just qualified to be admitted as an advocate.

She stated that her father started his law degree at 50 as an undergraduate.

Lady hails her father who is set to become advocate. Photo: @chels_the_bomb/Getty Images

In a post on X by @chels_the_bomb, the lady noted that her father qualified to be an advocate at 58.

She also revealed that she was so proud of him.

The lady said:

"My dad started his law degree at 50 as an undergraduate. Today, he just qualified to be admitted as an advocate at the age of 58. I am so proud of him."

Reactions trail lady's post

Many people who came across the post congratulated the man and hailed him for his courage.

@LetjubaM said:

“Just start! You’ll still be that age with or without a degree 4/5 years later. It’s your choice. Congratulations to him.”

@laniwendtyoung said:

“This gives me hope! Just started my law degree at age 51.”

@dira12jay said:

“Yey I needed this, I'm writing Saturday and Yoh it's hard!! work plus kids yooooo. “

@fortune8_k said:

"This is so beautiful. That time I thought I'm too late to start over again. Well done to him. "

@lostlizzybeth said:

“Does he know that the retirement age is 65.”

"@lovewoods107 said:

"Never lose hope in achieving your goals. True inspiration lies in a man who knows exactly what he wants. And this is your DAD! Congrats for him.”

