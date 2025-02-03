A Nigerian man shared his excitement and moved many as he reunited with his mother after 10 years apart

A video captured the moment he sighted his mother at the airport and they shared an emotional reunion

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the emotional video which went viral

A Nigerian man reunited with his mother at the Helsinki airport in Finland after 10 years apart.

A video showed the moment the man was preparing to meet his mother, as he visited a floral shop to get her a bouquet.

The man was so happy to see his mother after 10 years. Photo: @babsandamara

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @babsandamara on TikTok, the man and his wife got to the airport and waited patiently for his mum.

As they waited, the man broke into tears while looking out for his mum.

Man reunites with mum after 10 years

Immediately the man sighted his mum, he ran to her and knelt to hug her.

His mum hugged him too and began to sing in excitement, moving onlookers to tears.

The older woman called her son’s wife, who was behind the camera, to join them in a warm family embrace. They all cried as they hugged each other with happiness.

The video was captioned:

“Meeting my mum for the first time after 10 years. Babs mum is here.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man reunites with mother

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the emotional video which went viral.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@REJAY said:

"Did I cry, yes, did i watch it to the end, yes, do you know them? No."

@Lizzy said:

"At least you saw yours after 10yrs. No matter how long I wait I won’t see mine anymore. I’m happy for you."

@papeeyah said:

My heart! her “oluwa seun” when the screen went dark was profound. Thanks for sharing these beautiful moments."

@GRACE said:

"Wow didn't know this couple is in finland helsinki mama welcome to our cold weather."

@HookedBySena by Senami said:

"The way you hugged mummy to the floor and mummy self was happy to be there on the floor with you. I am not crying o. It’s just raining inside the house!!!"

Source: Legit.ng