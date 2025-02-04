A Nigerian lady overseas spent the night in police custody after her innocent use of a Nigerian jargon got her in trouble

The woman said she went to a pharmacy to get medications for her sick husband and innocently said "drugs" while on the phone

What happened next surprised the Nigerian lady and all efforts to defend herself fell on deaf ears

A Nigerian lady abroad, @shakels95, has recounted how her innocent use of a Nigerian jargon landed her in police custody.

She had gone to a pharmacy to get medications for her husband who was sick and mentioned on a call with him that she already got the drugs.

She had casually said "drugs" in place of "medications" while at a pharmacy. Photo Credit: @shakels95

How Nigerian jargon put lady in trouble

She realised that people around her at the pharmacy misinterpreted what she said to mean hard drugs and the police showed up in a flash. In her words:

"I got arrested yesterday, last nig.ht and got detained. Now, I am going home. Story time. So, yesterday, I went to the pharmacy to get some drugs for my husband.

"Then, when I got it finish, I was on call to say, "Ah, I got the drugs, I got two drugs for you, So, when I get home, when you use it, you are going to be strong."

"Ok. Not knowing people closer to me were like, "drugs, drugs, drugs," but I wasn't bothered 'cause I felt I didn't do anything wrong. Before I knew it, the police came. When they came, they were like," we heard there is drugs".

"And I said what drugs? This (displaying the medications she got) was literally what I was referring to as drugs, Ibuprofen, for my husband because he wasn't feeling well..."

She said the police corrected her but refused to take her word for it. They eventually ransacked her house while detaining her at the station.

"They took me to the police station. They detained me. They asked me questions..." she said in a Tiktok video.

Fortunately for her, no hard drug was found in her home, but she noted that her house was upside down as a result of the thorough searching the officers did.

Woman's experience abroad elicits mixed reactions

Aproko_merchant said:

"Canada is like that,I parked in one street yesterday, making calls in the car d next thing I sported from my car was different people opening their doors and windows snapping my cars I started laffing."

shorlaesheyi said:

"I live in Nigeria and I never ever refer to medications as drugs. Everyone looks at me like my own too much when I go out of my way to speak proper English,here we are!"

Ms Mulah 🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Nigerian English cost my friend to lose his driving license for 6 months."

Kareem ms said:

"Same thing happened to my boy in school his playing with his friend just called him "my gee" as Nigeria slang as "my guy" they taught he said "my gay" and he was given C5 and suspended for a day."

monibecca said:

"There is nothing like Nigeria English, Drug is another word for medication.. they should use their dictionary.. they should come back and arrange your house."

💦💫Abundance of Blessings💫💦 said:

"There’s nothing like Naija english. Drug and medication has the same meaning. It’s been refer to as hard drug if it’s by what they meant by drug. Please sue them, they humiliated you!"

