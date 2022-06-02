An emerging video showing how a woman called the police on her son after he invited some friends to the house at midnight has got netizens talking

As the police officer stood in the doorway, the angry woman blasted her son's friends for showing up at her house by 2:00am midnight

One of the friends who she claimed hadn't seen her before was on the receiving end of most of the midnight's scolding from the woman

For inviting his friends over to the house at 2:00 am midnight, a woman involved the police.

The woman didn't stop there but went further to knock each of her son's friends for not giving it a second thought over coming to her house at that odd hour.

She scolded his friends while the officer looked on. Photo Credit: Screensgrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

A short video capturing her scolding her son's friends in the presence of the responding officer was shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

The woman went on to identify persons she had seen before. Then turning to an unidentified person whose image wasn't captured she ranted about hearing a lot about him but not seeing him before.

"I have heard about you so much,'' she spoke angrily while pointing at the person.

"Why do you want to spoil...to spoil...

"What is your problem?

"How old are you?

"Why are you in my house at 2:00 am?

"Have you met me before?" the irate mum continued with her series of questions to the person at the far right of the scene. She wouldn't even wait for a response.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@itz_modezzy said:

"So she called police at 2am and they responded immediately, Nigerian police will come at 10am and do mass arrest including the person that called them, it's well."

@mirabelsoma said:

"E reach to ask o, mother's knows when a friend is not good for us. Why at 2am? Of all times to visit your friend. No be juju be that."

@ladi_ruth said:

"With the kind of things going on around the world even these G..y stuff and drugs and shooting...please shout o."

@benbills007 said:

"She obviously don’t like the type of friends her son is keeping..And since na abroad and she can’t beat him,I think that’s why she involved the police..But the thing is,pikin we go spoil go spoil finish but it’s also good to check them,just like this woman is doing."

Source: Legit.ng