A Nigerian man narrated the story of how a bakery owner caught a staff who had been stealing from him

The story was shared on X by a man who said he was the one who helped the bakery owner install the CCTV cameras

After the hidden CCTV cameras were installed, the woman who was allegedly stealing the floor was discovered

A Nigerian man shared the story of how a bakery owner installed CCTV cameras and ended up discovering a thief.

The story, which was shared on X has it that the staff at the bakery were not aware that CCTV cameras had been installed at the facility.

The bakery owner installed hidden cameras and caught a thief. Photo: Getty Images/South_agency, Oatintro and Dmytro Lukyanets.

Source: Getty Images

It happened that one of the staff was in the habit of allegedly stealing the floor and taking it home for her personal use.

According to the story shared by Engineer Olami, the woman who was alleged to have stolen the floor also took sugar and other baking condiments.

Engineer Olami said the woman would use the stolen items to make 'puff-puff' at home for sale.

His words:

"I recently installed CCTV in one bakery, unknowingly to the staff one of them do go to the store to pack flour, sugar and other things just to go and make chinchin and puff and sell at home. Funny enough her puff will be bigger than those who do buy flour they will be wondering if she do steal flour ni. Yes ma thief she Dey thief all her ingredients."

See the full post below:

Reactions as bakery owner catches alleged thief

"I heard a case of a lady employed to sell bulk recharge cards, steadily she dey thief nothing less than 50k at once. She even took her oga to see her pastor saying it was a spiritual attack. Innocent pastor o. She took 60k again not knowing that her oga was seeing her ...after the close of work, and they had to count the money for the day, 60k was short. This lady picked up her phone & called her pastor saying this thing occurred again. The oga just asked her to bring her bag and she took out the money 4m where she kept it."

@Rielle212 said:

"Let it not be that I’m attention-seeking but you just reminded me. I worked at an eatery in the Uk, you need to see the way my colleagues were packing stew, meat and other things from the kitchen and even trying to entangle me in it. It's not as if meat is expensive here o. Ha!"

@BlessingCres said:

"At the market sometimes, if you sell something too cheap they'll ask you if you stole it. True true, some people dy thief market sell."

Source: Legit.ng