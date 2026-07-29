Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to debutants Malawi in their opening WAFCON 2026 match in Morocco

Temwa Chawinga scored twice for Malawi, with sister Tabitha also on the scoresheet, as Nigeria's goals came from Ajibade and Kanu

The loss saw Nigeria concede three goals in a WAFCON match for the first time and fall to a debutant for the first time ever

Nigeria's Super Falcons began their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a stunning 3-2 defeat to first-time participants Malawi on Tuesday at Stade El Barid in Morocco.

The Scorchers, playing in their first-ever WAFCON tournament, dominated the defending champions throughout the contest and deservedly won.

Super Falcons set unwanted records with loss to Malawi. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Temwa Chawinga opened the scoring for Malawi before sister Tabitha added a second. Temwa then completed a brace to make it three, leaving Nigeria with a mountain to climb.

As noted by the NFF, Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu got on the scoresheet for the Super Falcons, but their efforts were not enough to rescue a point.

Super Falcons set unwanted records

The disappointing result represented a historic low for the Super Falcons at the continental showpiece, setting two unwanted records in the process.

According to Opta Joe, Nigeria had never previously conceded three goals in a single WAFCON fixture across the tournament's 14 editions; Tuesday's match ended that record in the worst possible fashion.

CAF confirmed a second unwanted milestone: it was the first time Nigeria had ever lost to a side making their debut at the tournament.

Before facing Malawi, the Super Falcons had met debutants 17 times at the competition, winning 16 and drawing the remaining match. The result against the Scorchers ended that extraordinary record.

The defeat serves as a sharp reminder that Nigeria's status as the continent's most decorated side in women's football will count for little if performances do not match expectations.

Malawi were the better side on the day, and the final scoreline reflected their dominance over a Super Falcons outfit that failed to impose themselves on the tournament's newest entrants.

Nigeria will now need to regroup quickly, knowing that further dropped points could place their spots in the knockout rounds in serious jeopardy.

Nwabali sends message to Nnadozie

Legit.ng previously reported that Stanley Nwabali sent a message to Chiamaka Nnadozie after the goalkeeper’s nightmare performance against Malawi.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper showed support for his compatriot in goal, calling her the best he has ever come across and urging her to keep her head up.

Source: Legit.ng