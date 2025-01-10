A Nigerian lady said she was arrested in USA after she got herself associated in a romantic way with a Yahoo boy

In a story she narrated in a viral video, the lady said she was placed on three years house arrest with an ankle monitor

The lady said she is now going to refund N800 million even as she said the relationship that implicated her was highly toxic

A Nigerian lady who is also an American said she got arrested for associating herself with a Yahoo boy.

She said she was placed under house arrest for three years with an ankle monitor attached to her leg.

According to the lady who identifies herself as Baddest Orobo on YouTube, she was arrested in 2022 when she was returning from a vacation.

In a YouTube video, Orobo said she was arrested at the airport upon arrival from her vacation.

After her arrest, Orobo said she spent 10 days in detention before she was charged for being a flight risk.

She said:

"I was charged for conspiracy for fraud. I won't give too much details because they haven't arrested the guy. I'm just a scapegoat of this thing. And how did this start? My case started from a bad relationship to a bad decision. Then I got arrested and went to prison. I was in a relationship in my early 20s and I was stupid. Basically, I was arrested because I was in a relationship with this person. So obviously, they think we do work together. Even after they went to my house, they took my laptop, and they didn't see anything that I was the one doing it. So, I was just the scapegoat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng