NURTW national president MC Oluomo posted a video on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, featuring a performance by TikToker Segun Johnson

The post came after the Afrobeats star took a swipe at MC Oluomo on social media

Recall that the NURTW president had responded to the singer's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke's move against the transport union body

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) president MC Oluomo has set social media buzzing after sharing an old video of singer Segun Johnson's live performance on his Instagram story.

The post, which went up on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, featured a video clip showing Oluomo dancing at an event while Segun Johnson performed.

NURTW President MC Oluomo seemingly claps back following Davido's comment. Credit: kingmcoluomo/davido

Source: Instagram

"Won ti ge mi leti lo awa o gbo nkan nkan, dem say, dem say, you say, dem say," Segun Johnson sang as MC Oluomo showed his dance moves.

This comes after Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, taking a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Shade or Coincidence?

Whether the post was intended as shade or simply a piece of content MC Oluomo enjoyed remains unclear, as he has not publicly addressed the speculation.

This is coming days before the Osun gubernatorial election set to hold on August 15, 2026.

A screenshot of MC Oluomo's Instagram story of Segun Johnson's performance is below:

Osun 2026 election heats up as NURTW President MC Oluomo seemingly claps back at Davido. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

The full video MC Oluomo shared below:

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades

Legit.ng reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session

In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.

“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.

Source: Legit.ng