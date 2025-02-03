A young man has recounted his encounter with a female passenger on a bus which terrified him

On the bus, he observed that the woman kept stalking him and adjusted her sitting position to be closer to him

When he decided to alight at a destination as a precaution, he was stunned by what the woman did next

A hairstylist has shared his unpleasant and terrifying experience with a weird female passenger on a bus.

The young man wondered why the lady would be stalking him on the bus and recorded her behaviour.

He said the female passenger kept stalking him on the bus. Photo Credit: @ramsey.maxwell

Source: TikTok

What happened on the bus

In a TikTok post, the hairstylist said he got really scared about the woman's behaviour as she adjusted her sitting position to be close to him.

He was terrified as she kept staring into his camera and this forced him to alight at a destination he had not originally planned to alight at.

Quite to his surprise, the woman followed suit. He said he had to pay his fare and hers and still gave her some money. However, his kind gestures did not deter her from following him.

The hairstylist did a voice-over of his TikTok video narrating his unpleasant encounter.

"How can this woman be stalking me inside the bus?

"I was really scared. She even adjusted so she can stay close to me. I was really scared.

"She kept on staring into my camera...I had to stop in a place I don't know to see if she'll follow me and she did," he said in the video.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail the young man's experience

Saint Nyla starr said:

"You were recording she thought you liked her cause you captured her face."

Pretty shines said:

"You pray make God give you babe ,now you see babe you Dey vex ,..are you waiting to God to come down and take her to you ,this is sign ,prayer answered."

Certified Loner 🥀 said:

"Nah only time e go take if you calm you go see say people don dey mad for this country."

Boi MANNEI ✨ said:

"She want you to say hi and ask you for 2k....transfer it to her opay asap."

KingsleyMarchello🥷 said:

"This kai thing don happen to me when I was staying in ABJ..My heart was beating so fast,Omor I had to run enter iyanya park before she stopped following me."

REENYGLAMZ said:

"Hold your bag tight o, na so one woman dey gist me for church person wey I no know, before I know she don move with my phone."

