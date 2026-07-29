CAF took to social media to send a message to Malawi after their stunning debut at the 2026 WAFCON

The Copper Queens shocked record 10-time champions Nigeria with three second-half goals at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat

Temwa Chawinga scored twice while her sister Tabita also got on the scoresheet in Malawi's first-ever WAFCON match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a congratulatory message to Malawi on social media after the Copper Queens pulled off one of the most stunning results in Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) history, beating the Super Falcons of Nigeria 3-2 in their Group C opener on Tuesday night at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria arrived at the tournament as 10-time African champions and had never lost to a debutant side at the WAFCON since the competition began in 1998. Malawi ended both records in a single evening.

Two goals by Temwa Chawinga sandwiched a lone effort from her sister Tabitha helped Malawi secured a historic 3-2 win against the Super Falcons. Photo credit: CAF_Online

Source: UGC

The first half produced few clear separations between the two sides, but the Copper Queens found another level after the break.

According to CAF Online, Temwa Chawinga opened the scoring in the 73rd minute, and her captain and sister, Tabita Chawinga, doubled the advantage six minutes later to put Malawi firmly in control.

Nigeria responded from the penalty spot in the second minute of stoppage time, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade converting calmly to bring the score to 2-1 and briefly raise hopes of a revival.

Those hopes were extinguished almost immediately when Temwa Chawinga struck again three minutes later to restore the two-goal cushion and put the result firmly beyond doubt at 3-1.

Substitute Uchenna Kanu pulled another goal back for Nigeria in the ninth minute of stoppage time to make it 3-2, but the Super Falcons ran out of time to mount a full comeback.

CAF sends message to Malawi

CAF wasted no time in recognising the feat achieved by the Corper Queens after Malawi earned their first-ever win at WAFCON.

The African body posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"History for Malawi! 🇲🇼💫" after the final whistle, marking what was the Scorchers' first competitive fixture at the continental finals.

A painful opening for Nigeria

The defeat marks a difficult start for Nigeria as they begin their defence of the continental crown.

According to ESPN, the Super Falcons had been unbeaten against tournament debutants throughout WAFCON's history before Tuesday's result, making the loss all the more significant.

For Malawi, the win announced their arrival on the African stage in the most dramatic fashion possible. The Chawinga sisters were central to the triumph, combining for all three goals as the Scorchers delivered a performance that will be remembered long after the tournament concludes.

The result leaves Nigeria needing to regroup quickly in Group C, while Malawi can head into their next match with the confidence of a side that has already made history.

Oshoala reacts after Super Falcons defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria's shocking 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their WAFCON 2026 Group C opener, a result that marked Malawi's first victory at the tournament.

With a Women’s World Cup ticket now on the line, Asisat Oshoala’s plea for support highlights the urgency for the Super Falcons to regroup and focus ahead of their crucial match against Zambia.

Source: Legit.ng