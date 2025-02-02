The father of Aishat Suleiman has broken his silence regarding the case of his daughter who was falsely accused

Aishat earlier went viral after she was blamed for the death of five people who allegedly took pepper soup before their demise

Speaking about the incident, Aishat's father recounted how harrowing the experience was for his daughter

The father of Aishat Suleiman, an accused girl, has shared his pain regarding the ordeal his daughter endured.

The young lady had been at the centre of a viral storm, blamed for the deaths of five individuals who had allegedly consumed pepper soup prior to their demise.

Aishat Suleiman's father breaks silence

The accusations, which spread like wildfire on various social media platforms, had sparked outrage and calls for justice.

However, a thorough investigation by the authorities later revealed that Aishat was entirely innocent, and that the true cause of the tragedy was poisoning from generator fumes.

In a heart-wrenching account posted by @ovbokhanuwaila on TikTok, Aishat's father, Suleiman Latif, recounted the terrifying scene that unfolded when he arrived at the location.

"When I reached there, the place was just like a market Square. The first thing I saw was 4 litres of petrol. They wanted to burn the house and the girl," he said.

The timely intervention of the police prevented a horrific act of jungle justice from being carried out.

The revelation of Aishat's innocence has brought to bare the dangers of false accusations and the importance of thorough investigations.

Reactions as father of accused Aishat Suleiman speaks

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Beatrice said:

"But to me I’m kinda sure she is innocent cos how can a guy be with his girl at home nd still send his ex to prepare pepper soup for him."

@Goody said:

"Generator fumes kills a lot. I almost died a day to my 23rd birthday cos of generator fumes!!"

@Queen _dee commented:

"Generator fumes are harmful when inhaled so probably they slept with their gen on despite the fact it was emanating fumes. The parents of the deceased said she was no where around the house."

@blexxie_1 said:

"God have mercy on us, if to say Dem come burn her dat day, watin for happen. Thank God. This girl need justices after spoiling her name."

@Alaska Believe commented:

"Who knows or think. If am a lawyer, I will suspect if these father's and family may have collected some ransom and let the diseases to closed by the way who diaea."

@OLUCHI | Weight loss reacted:

"I hope she sues those people that framed her."

@Osas Young said:

"You were all waiting to hear the opposite but thank God the innocent girl’s life."

@fumilayo313 commented:

"Nobody is talking about the new girlfriend that looks like Bob mummy of Lagos that eat the pepper soup also."

