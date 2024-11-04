Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis raised eyebrows online with a video of both of them recently

Jarvis served her love interest a bowl of hot pepper soup amid the trending story that occurred in Edo state

The comedian seemed to enjoy the savoury meal, and his reaction afterwards caught the attention of many

Nigerian content creators Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Elizabeth Amaduo, best known as Jarvis, spurred mixed reactions online following their recent video.

The TikTok lovebirds decided to recreate the viral pepper soup story that has taken over the internet.

Peller and Jarvis created content around viral auchi tragedy. Credit: @peller089, @jtherealjadorilta

Legit.ng reported a horrifying story of revenge that turned deadly, which occurred in Edo state, Auchi. Five young men reportedly died after eating poisoned pepper soup prepared by one of their ex-partners.

A video circulating on social media showed the moment Peller feigned collapse after being fed pepper soup by his love interest, Jadrolita.

However, in a recent video that has elicited conflicting emotions online, a friend of theirs, Jo Blaq, captured the moment Jarvis approached her love interest Peller and gave her pepper soup.

During this time, Jo Blaq could be heard urging Peller to be cautious about eating pepper soup in light of the viral incident in Edo state.

Responding, Peller turned deaf ears and claimed that he would consume the pepper soup provided by his partner Jarvis. A few seconds later, the TikToker pretended to fall to the ground.

Netizens react to Peller and Jarvis’ video

"I don’t find this cruise funny atall. People lost their lives , families are still grieving, justice hasn’t been served and you all making fun of it."

"Nobody like pepper soup ❌ Nobody wan die."

"There’s nothing this guy does that will make me laugh before but Na today I know say Peller funny make una leave story!"

"5 persons died 5 families were thrown into sadness but ok let’s joke about it."

"Its funny how this has turned to cruise, like people were unalived haba."

"All this unna small small celebrity too dey do sha."

"You need to start going’s to the gym Hommie so you can look manly."

"Make una no dey sp0il pepper soup business for person abeg."

Peller confronts man who teased Jarvis

Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis showed an interesting aspect of their young relationship.

The TikTok influencers, during a Live call, met a young man who proposed to take the female counterpart on a date.

Following that, the upcoming comedian's reaction to the scene spurred massive debate among netizens.

