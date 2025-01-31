A businesswoman shared what happened after she mistakenly sent money to someone’s Opay account

She narrated how she missed a number while trying to pay a delivery man and called the person for a refund

Many reacted after she shared the response she got from the person, generating buzz on social media

A businesswoman who mistakenly sent N3,600 to someone shared what happened afterwards.

She narrated how she made a mistake and the money was sent into a stranger’s Opay account.

Nigerian lady narrates what happened after she mistakenly sent money to the wrong Opay account and demanded a refund. Photo: Engr Roberta Edu

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post by Roberta Edu, the woman noted that she called the number to ask for a refund but got an unexpected response.

She said:

“I was on a call with a former client when the delivery man called to deliver something for me. There were many delivery people, and it wasn't long before I started seeing SMS messages to pay them for the delivery.

“One of them didn't let me concentrate, so I decided to pay quickly to focus on my call. Unfortunately, I missed one number, and the payment went to this lady's Opay acc.

“I called the lady to kindly refund the 3,600, but she said God knows she needed the money and that it's her miracle. You see the miracle you guys preach how it's making people do crazy stuff? To claim things that aren't theirs.”

See the Facebook post here.

Reactions trail business woman’s experience

Many reacted after she shared the response she got from the person, generating buzz on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

Topelizbeth Stephen II said:

"3,600 is her miracle money? See how poor! Tueh."

Emem Akpan Ben said:

"People without integrity everywhere, and later the same people will blame the government for all their woes. She could have begged or appealed to you to gift her the money instead of claiming it's miracle money. This is pure stealing. I'm so sorry ma'am."

Rich York said:

"Abeg leave am for am, hunger! Even a police officer in Nigeria refused to return money that mistakenly paid into his account."

Chukwuebuka Francis Okolie said:

"Engr Roberta that a thief claimed that your money is a miracle to her, does not mean that the message of miracles being preached are not true. I pray God touches her heart to do the right thing."

Ashimizo Oluwatosin Ekhator said:

"That's too bad for that lady to even think of theft as a miracle. I just see it as a poverty mentality. Because what kind of attitude is that. Tori #3,600 she decided to lose guard."

In a related story, a lady shared how she mistakenly sent N100,000 for tithe instead of N10,000 while another got N1m from a loan app after applying to borrow N100,000.

Opay customer shares experience with savings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new Opay Safebox customer expressed her excitement over her saving plan for 2025.

She shared her reason for choosing Opay over PiggyVest for her savings, sharing proof of savings.

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s decision as they shared their experiences.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng