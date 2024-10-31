The Edo state police command has confirmed the death of people persons linked to food poisoning

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the command has commenced an investigation on the matter

Local report has it that the victims died after eating pepper soup prepared by one of the victims former girlfriend

Edo state, Afashio community - The Edo state police command has reacted to the death of five individuals, including four boys and a girl linked to food poisoning.

Five people were found dead in a room at Afashio Community, Uzairue, Etsako West local government area of the state on Saturday, October 26.

According to The Punch, a community source suspected that the victims might have died due to food poisoning as there were no signs of assault or visible injuries on them.

Family members after noticing the victims had not come out of the room, decided to check on them and found them lifeless.

It was gathered that two of the victims were brothers, while the remaining three, including the female, were friends.

The tragic incident was reported to the Jattu Police Division while family members were attempting to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Another source claimed the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims was trying to get back at the boy for ending their relationship.

She gave him a plate of fish pepper soup and, unfortunately, ate the meal with other of his friends.

“The Command is aware. An investigation to determine the cause of death is ongoing.”

Family of 7 die after eating cassava meal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a family of seven died on after eating Cassava delicacy during dinner in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

The village head, Malam Muhammadu Modi Magajin Runjin Barmo, said the tragic incident happened on Wednesday, August 7.

Barmo, however, said 4 houses had eaten the suspected cassava delicacy and no illness was recorded in those houses.

