The lead pastor of David's Christian Centre, Kingsley Okonkwo, melted hearts as he proposed to his wife. Mildred, after 20 years of marriage.

Pastor Kingsley was speaking at an event when he made the surprise proposal with a diamond ring.

He knelt down to propose again. Photo: @kingsleypst

In a video on his Instagram page, the cleric praised his wife before informing her of a surprise.

She didn’t know the surprise but was visibly excited about it.

Pastor Kingsley proposes to wife again

After hailing his wife, he asked for a song to be played, and unbeknownst to Mildred, it was a live performance.

She was so happy to see the singer, not knowing that more surprises were coming.

He then said:

“I want to formally ask you again to marry me agian this time. I didn’t propose officially before so I want to propose officially to you.”

At that moment, he fell on one knee and gave her the ring.

She was visibly surprised and excited at his gesture as they hugged after he stood up.

In the caption, the pastor announced their vow renewal ceremony.

He said:

“....And she said yes. Special thanks to the over 100 people involved in the plan. So see you all at the destination wedding (vow renewal) on the 3rd of September 2025.”

Reactions trail Pastor Kingsley’s proposal

Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and congratulated them as they announced their vow renewal ceremony.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Speakwithblesing said:

It's the way Pastor M screamed, it's giving about to get married.

@kaffydance said:

See me smiling and tearing and smiling and tearing and clapping and awwwwwwwwww

@jaynigz

This love is so admirable. Love way get PHD from Harvard University.

@thiscahris_

The best thing on the internet right now!! I'm not crying, it's you!! PM is so cute and if course she is everything and more! Thank you PK for giving our PM another irreplaceable memory.

@femiadeite

Congrats mama bae @pastormildred I’m happy that you were totally surprised. Surprising you dey hard #ifyouknowyouknow this is so beautiful

