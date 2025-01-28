A Nigerian husband and wife trended on social media after a video from the woman’s birthday surfaced

In the video, the husband was pressing his phone while the woman looked sas as she cut the cake

Many who came across the video shared what they observed about the couple, as many dragged the man

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

A man’s attitude towards his wife on her birthday has got people talking on social media.

While the woman was to cut her cake, the man paid no attention to the songs or prayers rendered for her.

The man focused on his phone during wife's birthday. Photo: @splufiknigerians

Source: TikTok

In a video by @splufiknigerians on Instagram, the man was rather focused on pressing his phone throughout the celebratory process.

The guests sang for the woman and prayed for her, while her husband paid little attention to the activities in the room.

He held the knife with his wife at the beginning of the video but later left it and used his two hands to press the phone, making the woman uncomfortable, as could be seen in her looks.

The video was captioned:

"Trending birthday video that has got people talking.. What did you observe?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's attitude on wife's birthday

Netizens who came across the video expressed their displeasure with the man's attitude, while others spoke about the woman's looks.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@beckybellah98

I feel so sorry for her , you can see the embarrassment on her face

@zinnysugar said:

"She looks like she’s been crying... The sadness in her eyes. And whatever he was doing on his phone, couldn’t just wait?"

@anahassy said:

"Dis is so disrespectful of him."

@behold_hairandfashion said:

"A real man knows how to prioritise his affairs. Time for work, time for family, time for fun, and time to play; even some time to be vulnerable. This one here doesn't seem to know the difference. I feel embarrassed for the woman."

@ayomide_him_self said:

"I dont think is he socially intelligent, if what he is doing is urgent , he should excuse himself attend to the issue then rejoin the gathering rather than disregarding the presence of everyone there."

@mcshakaracomedian said:

"Person game wan cut una say make e cut cake first, dey play my fans."

@cheff_oma said:

"No respect for your wife? At least drop phone for just 5 minutes."

@browngurlchinny said:

"One thing is sure... there is sadness in her eyes she doesn't feel good at all but trying so hard to smile. What ever it is its well."

Read more related stories on couples

Lady gets 30 gifts on 30th birthday

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who is based in the United Kingdom appreciated her husband for giving her 30 gifts on her 30th birthday.

The lady said she asked for the gifts, but when she finally received them, she wished she had asked for something else.

She also revealed that her husband spent about 1,000 pounds on the 30 random items he got for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng