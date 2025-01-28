The traditional wedding ceremony of singer 2Baba and his wife has surfaced online amid their divorce saga

In the clip, the two were being dressed for the ceremony, and it attracted a lot of attention from guests

2Baba was seen dancing with the cultural troupe that came for the ceremony as Annie was filled with smiles

A past video of the lovely times that iconic singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba and his wife, Annie spent together, has surfaced online amid their divorce saga.

Legit.ng had reported that 2Baba had announced that he and his wife of many years had gone their separate ways, and they were heading towards divorce.

Fans react to Annie, 2Baba's video. Photo credit@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In the recording making the rounds online, the couple were preparing for their traditional marriage in 2013.

In the clip, different people were trying to dress up for 2Baba and then Annie at different locations.

Kate Henshaw was the one helping Annie to dress up in traditional Calabar attire, while 2Baba also had the traditional wedding attire of the men on with customised cap and shoe.

2Baba dances with cultural troupe

After wearing the customised shoe and cap that had 2Baba written boldly written on them in red, the singer descended the stairs with his groom men, and they went to the venue of the ceremony.

The music icon, who claimed that his Instagram page was not hacked was seen dancing with the cultural troupe in a joyful way.

Annie was seen waving at guests as she stepped out to join her husband. She was all smiles and was blushing at her guests.

The wedding turned out to be like a large carnival ceremony because of the crowd and money spent to make it an exciting event.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to 2Baba's wedding

Nigerian aired their views about the lavish ceremony. Here are some of the comments below:

@zealouszealy:

"Nawa ooo, Shey they said she is at a rehab, can we just let them me. This is toooooooooooo much for them please."

@msbee_starrplus:

"Na to go hell remain."

@bukkyslay_:

"She loved him so much."

@rawluxuryhairs:

"My first child is his fifth child but I was there before the other ladies, you saw the red flag and stayed back becs of what? Love? Money or fame? Well best wishes everyone will be alright."

@miss_omaj:

"To think the whole Nigeria was happy for this union that year because then we felt it was long over due."

@fourlarchemy:

"I'm beginning to think he married her out of pity."

@itschinnybaby2:

"Dear Lord, take control and heal the broken hearted."

@tayooj_:

"I see sound sultan."

@joan_maky:

"Does it mean he's going back to hell? As he's leaving her?"

Annie Idibia marks wedding anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had marked her years of friendship with her husband and also her wedding anniversary.

She shared a video of how she was pampered by her husband and taunted witches and wizards with her post.

Fans were excited for the couple and shared their take on the challenges the two had passed through.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng