A young man’s proposal to his girlfriend trended online because of how he went about it.

The lady was surprised when her boyfriend proposed to her while she was making a TikTok video.

In a video by @nurse__mina on TikTok, the lady was dancing to the camera when her boyfriend came to meet her.

Man proposes to girlfriend at home

The lady revealed she was at home making the video when he gave her a box.

She opened the box and saw two smaller boxes inside, which surprised her. The lady brought out the smallest of the boxes and opened it.

When she saw the ring inside of it, her boyfriend came to collect the small box from her.

He removed the ring from the box and knelt on one knee. She jokingly asked him to ask the question as she laughed in happiness.

He then slipped the ring into her finger and hugged his girlfriend.

Lady gets new phone after proposal

After she accepted his proposal, the man gave his girlfriend a brand new phone.

She was so excited that she jumped on his body and hugged him.

He told her he wasn’t done yet and showed her his phone.

When she saw that he had transferred N200,000 to her bank account, she was delighted and appreciated him.

She said:

“My shy shy bobo proposed to me at home while I was doing TikTok videos.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s sweet proposal video

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on the nature of the proposal.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Iyawo Ire said:

"I juss Dey here like stick with my rough didi dey smile. congratulations."

@Oluwaseun said:

"God if am praying do I use to shout on you???"

@onyinyechi said:

"See as I open teeth like say na me Dey give ring. Anyways congratulations dear."

@Big Tom_Couture said:

"Na me be that green jalamia. Congratulations fine woman."

@Loner said:

"Her simple but happy reaction, smile and genuine happiness is making the video more interesting to watch. congratulations ma'am."

