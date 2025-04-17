Mother of 6 Remarries at 45 After Losing First Hubby at 38, Opens Up About Her Decision, Many React
- A Nigerian lawyer opened up about how she remarried as a young widow and mother of six children
- She shared how her marriage had been for her, as she advised widows who may decide to remarry
- Many who came across her viral post reacted after she hailed her current husband for taking care of her
A Nigerian lawyer, Emem Ette, shared how she remarried as a widow despite having six children.
She was reacting to people’s comments about a young widow who sought an opinion about remarrying.
Sharing her story on her Facebook page, Emem stated that she lost her first husband at 38 with six children.
Years later, she remarried at 45, and her marriage had been going well for her.
Her post read:
“I read in a group where a young widow asked if she could remarry and women were bashing and telling her 'to rest'. Da! My own take is; my dear young widow, if you see husband, by all means remarry o!
“I was widowed at 38. I remarried at 45 with my 6 children! I have a beautiful marriage and the best of husbands. One God has used to console, comfort and to hold me. (That hold eh! Very important! 😂) Don't listen to people who haven't lost a husband before.
“If you decide to stay widowed, it is still okay because I know, God do care for widows. Anywhere you see Gabriel Ette give him a thumbs up. Agwo Annang ade agwo uko! Sai!”
Reactions as mother of 6 remarries
Many who came across her viral post reacted after she hailed her current husband for taking care of her.
Halimat Abubakar said:
"Thumbs up for Daddy and Mummy. Same way they condemn divorcee. And why will one seek someone's permission to be happy sef."
Iniobong Udoh said:
"My faves. God looked at you and gave you double blessings for your trouble. Uncle Gabriel Ette is a great man."
Nkoyo Ita Akwaowo said:
"But they say a woman cant ever find a man after only born one nah,they havent seen gorgeous women like you and your sweet husband!!! God keep blessing you and yours ma'am."
Utomobong Akpan
"God bless you, Ma'am, for writing this out. I'm hoping one or two will learn from this."
Sito Daniel
"The scriptures says you can remarry except you're up to 60yrs you can be called a widow, God will continually blessed my brother."
Abasiono Emma said:
"A beautiful pair!!! The fear of MiLord will not allow me comment like me nsa mmi o who wan go priso.n Let’s be professional today! God bless your home Ma’am."
Source: Legit.ng
