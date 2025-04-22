A Nigerian lady has proudly given internet users a sneak peek of her fruit-rich family house's compound

The excited lady likened her family house to the biblical Garden of Eden in terms of how it was built

While many people expressed excitement at the number of fruits in the compound, others shared their worries

A video of a lady's family house with numerous fruits and trees has sent social media users into a frenzy.

In a TikTok video, the lady made a video of her family house's compound, saying her dad built it like the biblical Garden of Eden.

"POV: Your dad made your family house to look like a Garden of Eden," words layered on her video read.

In the clip, the lady showed people ogbono (seeds of the African bush mango) tree, bread fruit (ukwa in Igbo) tree, palm tree, pear (ube in Igbo), mango, agbalumo (African star apple), avocado pear, coconut tree, orange tree, palm wine tree, banana, pineapple, plantain trees, and a bitter kola (aki-ilu in Igbo) tree.

She said the coconut is her favourite. The lady also showed the goats in their compound.

Her video marvelled people, with some remarking about how lucky she is. At the time of this report, her video has amassed over 427k views.

Lady's family house generates reactions

lil_miss_stella said:

"You won’t believe it but we have an apple tree in my compound … (the popular green English apple) and it freaking bears fruitsssss."

Amanda baby said:

"My problem now na snake 🐍 cus snake go dey there wella, na so my grandma plant soteee u go dey see snake in hot afternoon."

Johnson04 said:

"Generation of fruit: you & your siblings will always be fruitful in life: ur lives will be filled with good things,dis is a grt compound of a grt man."

✨𝓚𝓮𝓼𝓼𝔂🧚‍♂️ said:

"If I dey this compound na everyday una go dey find me ..that mango go finish both ripe and unripe."

Agu Ikorobia 🐯said:

"That is not ogbono tree it’s ugili. That’s the way my house be too. As a traditionalist you need where spirits rest or take when day come , even live animals do day take instead of human live."

KennMobi said:

"Ukwa is too dangerous to be planted at home o. When the fruits are ripe and falling, that tree becomes a death trap."

Oyomwan Festus said:

"Una nor get pineapple???? I for like con stay this una family house make I do something to that coconut and banana tree…. The rest nor too concern."

