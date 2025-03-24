A Nigerian woman who lost her husband shared the question her little son asked about his late father

She shared a video of her son asking about his father's health and his question broke many hearts

Many reacted after the woman responded to her son's questions, sparking mixed reactions and sympathy

A Nigerian woman, Omalicha Nma, shared how her little son asked about his late father.

The woman, who shared her husband's last words at the hospital, showed her son asking a question about his father.

On her Facebook page, the woman shared her son's video, in which he asked if she would tell the pastor about his father's health.

According to the man, her 6-year-old son didn't know about his father's demise, hence his question.

In the video, the boy asked:

“When going to the pastor, did you ask the pastor is daddy feeling well?”

The woman captioned the video:

“Nature, you knew this: my little man is too young to assume the responsibility of a father at the age of 6. I have tried to hold myself since morning; he asked me this question, but I’m not having it.

“Death, you look finish; nah me you decide to make a widow and my boys fatherless at this our younger ages? Odi egwu. Their uncles from their father's side, who are supposed to be their father, are busy fighting their mother. Grow fast, my boys.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail boy's question about late father

Many reacted after hearing the conversation between the widow and her young son.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Elee Blessing Anuri said:

"He assume his dad is still alive but very sick in the hospital. Onwu mere umunnem aru."

Kachi Kachi said:

"My lovely boy, God is always there to father u, ur siblings and mum and Daddy watches over u guys ok."

Esther Ibekwe said:

"Yes my dear, Daddy is feeling very well now and watching over you and your siblings."

Oge Frankz said:

"Sad reality. God will always be your strength. This cross is a heavy one."

Hoperising Worgu said:

"God will never leave nor forsake you, especially for the sake of these little ones. Victory is yours. No matter what, please stay strong. Sending you all tight hugs."

Adima Costly-Silver Nwamaka said:

"Chaiiii God. I am crying already sis be strong God is on your side."

