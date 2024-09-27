A lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media over how she reacted to her man's marriage proposal

She knelt before the man to receive her engagement ring in the presence of so many people in a room

Many social media users who reacted to the video shared their diverse opinions on the engagement

While it is famous for a man to kneel during a marriage proposal, a couple did theirs differently.

In a trending video, the woman kneeled publicly as she accepted her engagement ring.

Lady kneels to accept her man’s marriage proposal. Credit: @splufiknigerians

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by @splufiknigerians, the man proposed on his feet while the lady was also standing.

The lady stretched her hand to the man and knelt to receive the engagement ring.

He slipped the ring onto her finger when she knelt, and a man sprayed the couple.

Watch the video here.

Reactions as lady kneels to accept proposal

@chic_esosa said:

"Videos like this irritate my soul!!! Gosh!!!"

@aanita.oa said:

"She no go kneel down ke, you want make she reach house collect beating? See the way the man stood there waiting for her to do the needful. And the funny part is she knew he was waiting for her to kneel down, maybe they don talk am before. Wahala."

@adaprechy said:

"He even refused to wear her the ring when she's not kneeling omohhh things dey happen."

@iniabasi._ said:

"Sisterhood is ashamed of yu>>"

@airlordworld said:

"The man pride too much … Red flag for this relationship because never this girl ooo."

@chyoma_ said:

"Even the way he was looking at her sef, fear dey catch me on her sake."

@dr_panshaq said:

"Why she no go kneel down.. the man is the prize"

Nigerian lady kneels, proposes to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady proposed to her boyfriend.

The bold woman knelt with a ring in hand and a welcoming face, quite to the amusement of her man

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's action and her man's response as their proposal video went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng