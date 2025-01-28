An old video of singer 2Baba's interview with wife has surfaced online amid their ongoing crashed marriage saga

In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview and the host asked what 2Baba will remember about Annie after ten years of marriage

His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it

Social media has been agog about singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba's crashed marriage, since he made the announcement.

Legit.ng had reported that fans dug out an old video of the lavish traditional wedding ceremony of the estranged couple after their marriage fell apart.

In a new development, another clip has been revisited by fans of the embattled coupled. In the clip, the two were granting an interview about their marriage and the singer was the one speaking.

The couple were sitting in front of Mariam Anasodo, a broadcaster, who was asking them questions.

She asked what 2Baba will remember about his wife in the next ten years of their marriage.

2Baba was quiet at first, as if he was short of words or trying to think about what to say. He later said that his wife was naive.

2Baba describes wife

Also in the clip, the singer, whose son marked his birthday months ago also said that his wife was young at heart.

He also disclosed that the Nollywood actress was also innocent while replying the interviewer.

Annie, who was sitting beside her man, was just smiling while listening to what her husband was saying to the woman.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to 2Baba's utterance

Nigerians have reacted to the video of 2Baba and his wife while granting their interview. Here are some of the comment below:

@ghali_skido:

"I know that tubaba will one day regret leaving this great woman,nothing dey outside Abi no b this ladies wey I dey see online?"

@perfextgentleman:

"What actually changed ? They look so in love . I still don’t bliv all these shi."

@odoz_hodl:

"To me, Annie was infatuated with 2face and it became a problem for both of them. Sometimes men needs breathing space but if u too love us to the extent say we con dey fear you, that's poisonous. This marriage fit don end for years but they're just managing each other so as not to face this kinda backlash they facing now especially for 2face."

@salamifaz:

"So what it means is that, Annie no knw any other man than Tuface for her whole life? Hmmmmmmmm."

@patsy_nkay:

"She’s been a mumu. Wetin u wan describe pa innocent ?"

@porchety25:

"Naive…. Chaiii see as she is smiling, parents love ur children ooo make dem no con go Dey look for love outside coz of they didn’t experience it at home."

@carinaluijk:

"Annie knew where she was and made a a conscious choice to stay!! Everyone talking about Annie , what about their daughters? As a mother you are supposed to love your children more than a man and set a good example for them !! Those girls are definitely traumatized for life all thanks to their mother!"

@kumzly_kumfy_scrubs:

"Them dey call you mumu..u dey blush is ook."

@mzzz_ajoke:

"She’s just excited to be there love sweet sha make person no jam Agbako ni."

@cherrys_world1:

"Chai e come be now wey this thing de pain me, she’s such a happy soul."

@oloriwendytunes:

"He was avoiding saying mumu at heart."

Annie Idibia celebrates husband

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had marked her years of friendship with her husband and also her wedding anniversary.

She shared a video of how she was pampered by her husband and taunted witches and wizards with her post.

Fans were excited for the couple and shared their take on the challenges the two had passed through.

