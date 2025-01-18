Maxwell Ajah, the real boyfriend of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, has shared his last moments with his girlfriend, who was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Maxwell, who said he has been dating Salome since 2018, released his last WhatsApp chat with Salome, which was on Saturday, January 11, a day before she was murdered

He said there was something off about the way she responded to his messages and that his spirit was disturbed

Salome Eleojo Adaidu's real boyfriend has broken silence on the murder of his girlfriend.

Salome's boyfriend, Maxwell Ajah, opened up about his relationship with the deceased in a recorded phone interview with her elder sister, Patience Adaidu Unekwuojo, which Legit.ng observed.

Maxwell Ajah said Salome Adaidu was not a violent person.

Source: Facebook

While the accused gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, maintained that the deceased was his girlfriend, Maxwell said he has been dating Salome since 2018.

Maxwell's relationship with Salome Adaidu

When Patience asked Maxwell about his relationship with the deceased Salome, he said:

"I met Ele sometime in 2017...And we started dating the next year 2018. That was how we started dating. During that period, we had issues and then we settled. it wasn't like we were dating all through that period. Yes, that is it..."

Last time Maxwell saw Salome Adaidu

Patience further asked Maxwell when was the last time he saw Salome and he opened up about how she left his house on Thursday and had planned that they would see again on Friday. In his words:

"I saw Ele sometime last week. I can't remember. It was on a Wednesday or Thursday. That was the last time I saw her. I think she left my house on Thursday. She left my house on Thursday.

"We were supposed to see on Friday but I didn't sleep at home. I even asked if I should come home and drop the key but she said she cannot sleep alone in the house, that we would see on Saturday.

"Yes, that was the arrangement. And she would stay through till Tuesday."

Maxwell's last chat with Salome Adaidu

Patience also asked Maxwell what happened on Saturday, a day before Salome was gruesomely murdered.

Maxwell, who hails from Benue State, said he spoke with Salome on the phone on Saturday while waiting to have a haircut after he closed late from work.

"I went to work. I closed a bit late and I passed through Nyanya Area A to have my hair done. So, I sat outside the barbing salon with my friends waiting for my turn.

"So, I spoke with her and she sounded...She told me that I did not miss her. That was her exact words, that I didn't miss her. She told me for that reason she would not see me again.

"But to me, I felt she was joking, I didn't take it serious. She angrily hung up. But my spirit wasn't settled so I had to call again. I called her, she picked but I wasn't getting her. So, I had to use my friend's phone, Alikali Yakubu. I used his phone to call Ele then we spoke, not really at length.

"But we spoke. I told her I miss her, I am sorry, that where is she, she should meet me at Area A. i wanted to give her my location so we can go together..."

Maxwell said Salome agreed to see him on Sunday after church and even promised to cook for him as he was not feeling well.

"...But then, she said she wasn't going. That she had to go to church the next day. That's what she told me. That she had to go to church the next day. She wasn't seeing me that day, that she would see me the next day after church.

"She even said she would cook because I was sick. But that call, I don't know if she was under duress or she was forced to say what she said because she was so much in a hurry to hang up nd she told me she need to sleep.

"She wants to sleep at that instance. That's what she said. That she needs to sleep. She was so much in a hurry to hang up, to end the call and I wasn't really comfortable with that..."

Maxwell said his spirit was disturbed by how she sounded over the phone, and he decided to chat her up when he got home.

"So, after having my head done, I went home and went online. My spirit was disturbed. I went online and sent her a message.

"I sent her a message which she responded. I asked her, you said you wanted to sleep so why are you still awake..."

Displaying their last WhatsApp chat, he said he asked her if she was still awake, and she replied that she woke up to pee.

"It wasn't really clear. The next message from her was, I now on my data by mistake. But I wasn't convinced. This is not how Ele used to chat. After that, I said okay. She sent. She was so much in a hurry. She sent goodnight.

"I now replied with sweet dreams my love. Ele that I know, if I send sweet dreams my love, she would surely reply with something..."

Below is a screenshot of his last chat with Salome:

Salome's real boyfriend, Maxwell Ajah shares his last chat with her.

Source: Facebook

Maxwell said Salome was never a violent person, and he had no reason to distrust her. He said he was very sure he was the only one she was dating.

Maxwell added that he does not have her phone password and does not go through her phone. He said Salome was innocent and didn't deserve to be killed in such a manner. He demanded justice for her, adding that she wasn't drawn to material things.

The phone conversation between Maxwell and Patience was posted on Facebook by a legal practitioner, Achonu Love, and got people talking.

Reactions trail Salome Adaidu's real boyfriend's interview

Utenwojo Helen Shaibu said:

"God comfort you all. That Temi need to tell the world where he was taking the head to and how only him carried out that wickedness."

Ugbede Blessing Achema said:

"Exactl!!what I have been saying ,That guy is a liar,he is trying to divert attention from the main reason why he was caught with her head, Cuz he’s not consistent with what he is saying,This is so disheartening."

Grace Joseph said:

"Thank God this Timi of a guy was caught if not Maxwell would have been caught in the web of this fah..

"Timi is either sponsored by a big person hence his guts and it obvious the guy has been doing this for long but ele exposed him .

"One thing I know for sure is ,his end has come that's why he was caught and by the grace of God justice will be served regardless of who is backing him..

"It's so painful,may God protect us from evil and grant the family the strength to bear this loss..

"It is well."

Joan Shine said:

"This is getting worst, Timi should just say the truth, I marry the indomie, she come nice am.

"How??"

Zekume Essiene said:

"That chat could be the chat the murd_erer said he saw her chatting on her phone.

"Probably, he took the phone from her and was chatting with the said boyfriend.

"She may have been dead by then. 🤦‍♀️

"I hope, he did not transfer money from her bank account."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Lawyer says Timileyin Ajayi may walk free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a barrister had shared why gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi might walk free.

Despite the accused admitting in different interviews that he killed Salome Eleojo Adaidu, the barrister said it is not enough to earn him the capital punishment as prescribed by law.

The barrister said that Oluwatimileyin could walk out free if the prosecution does not establish enough evidence to nail him. According to the lawyer, it is not the accused's duty to establish his innocence.

Source: Legit.ng