A friend has paid a touching tribute to the late Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti Youth Parliament, Oluwadamilola Fatimah Agbaje, who passed away on June 11

Oluwadamilola graduated as the best student of the 2018–2023 session of Elizade University's Faculty of Law and also received the Founder’s List award for four straight years

Her death has left many mourning and remembering the good times, including her friend, who said Oluwadamilola owed her a debt before her passing

The death of Elizade University’s best student of the 2018-2023 session, Oluwadamilola Fatimah Agbaje, has triggered emotional reactions and plunged her family and loved ones into grief.

The law graduate's death was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by her brother, Olufemi Talabi, who said she died suddenly on June 11.

Oluwadamilola Fatimah Agbaje died suddenly on June 11th, 2025. Photo Credit: @your.future.lawye1

Friend mourns Oluwadamilola's death

Taking to TikTok, a friend of the deceased, @your.future.lawye1, mourned her demise. The friend said Oluwadamilola owed her a debt.

She said Oluwadamilola had promised to send her Call to Bar pictures so she could post them on the Future Lawyers' platform in July.

@your.future.lawye1 questioned death for taking Oluwadamilola's life. The TikTok user wrote:

"You owe me a debt Dami.

"You did not fulfil your promise to me,

"Where are the call to bar pictures you promised me??????

"You said I must post you on future lawyers' platform next month July

"Why am I posting your RIP? Death, why???"

Penning a touching tribute to the legal scholar and feminism advocate, the TikTok user wrote:

"Dear Damilola,

"Your passing leaves a void that can never be filled. Though your journey as a lawyer was just beginning, your impact on those around you was already profound. Your kindness, compassion, and dedication to justice inspired us all.

"We'll remember your bright smile, your infectious laughter, and your generous spirit. Your memory will live on in our hearts, and we'll strive to continue the good work you started.

"Rest in peace, dear friend. May your legacy be a blessing to us all."

Apart from being the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti Youth Parliament, Document Women reported that Oluwadamilola served as Deputy Majority Leader of the 3rd Parliament of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative, founded by Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and was also a planning committee member for the upcoming 2025 International Law Organisation Annual Conference.

She graduated from the university with a 4.86 CGPA out of 5.00.

Oluwadamilola Fatimah Agbaje is a law graduate from Elizade University. Photo Credit: @dammi.dammi

People mourned late Damilola

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Damilola's friend's tribute below:

Adebukola Adetunj456 said:

"This one hits so hard😪💔Dami was that girl fr🥺may her gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

Amb. Jnr Tonye🔥 said:

"May her soul find rest. It is well, at the end the whole academic journey is for a better life. May we not end up half way IJN!"

Amy🦋💖😌 said:

"Always be observant to know people who against u or jealous of u no matter how close they are to u...rest well sis."

SbJ world said:

"Her voice always echoed for justice unfortunately she left so early may God grant her eternal rest."

sweetmuna said:

"We fought so much for the future we don't even know wether we will be present in."

playboiflex said:

"Ohh Dami. E still be like joke to me sha."

Nonaa said:

"Dami reminds me of my big mummy Uche who also passed away shortly after her call to bar pictures, may her gorgeous sweet soul keep resting."

Marcella 💖 said:

"May her soul continue to rest in eternal peace."

