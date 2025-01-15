Reported gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi left netizens with shock as he revealed how he is handling his gruesome act

Legit.ng reported that the singer had been accused of killing his lover in Abuja with the severed head allegedly found in a nylon

During the media interrogation, the young man revealed his preparedness to face, triggering massive reactions online

Reported gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi has shared his preparations to face the law for the crime he committed.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timileyin Ajayi agreed to have a hand in the death of his said girlfriend, Salome Adaidu. In an interview with AIT News in Lafia, Timileyin shared his side of the tragic event.

According to him, he initially asked Salome to come to his house, but she requested transport money.

He told her he didn't have any money to give her. However, Salome eventually made her way to his house, where she complained about being hungry.

Timileyin claimed he went out to buy Indomie noodles for her, but after a short while together, he decided to check her phone. Following that, Timi claimed that he was triggered to cut Salome with a knife when he went through her phone.

During the viral interview, the gospel singer claimed that he has no regrets for his actions and was ready to the price for his crime.

In a previous report, The family of the lady Salome Eleojo Adaidu revealed the relationship between the deceased and the artiste.

Contrary to widespread reports, a Facebook user, Alli Stephen, said Salome was not Timileyin's girlfriend and he lied about his statement when he was arrested by the police.

The netizen added that Salome was like a sister to him. Speaking further, Alli said that Salome left home by 11am on Sunday, January 12, 2025, to see her friend at Karu, Nasarawa state, and she entered the wrong Keke.

According to Alli, he spoke to Salome's older sister at 2pm and later by 6 pm that day. Afterwards, Salome's sister called him and said that her sister was dead.

He added that it was the bike man who carried her alleged murderer that raised the alarm because the bag he carried was dripping with blood.

Timilehin Ajayi's statement spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

george:

"He killed her! He took a live …. Someone’s daughter , sister auntie….. he is not fit to live period!"

reywer:

"This Guy is working for someone, this was a kidnap and I heard the sister of the deceased said she was kidnapped and they were not dating."

naihrabarkers:

"Rest in peace beautiful lady. No human deserves to go out this way. Heavenly Father, please guide us from animals in human form. Amen."

bilzz amada:

"Why is this guy still alive and in our faces like this???TF???? Did he just say*I DONT HAVE ANY REGRETS? They gas kpai this guy."

nikasliving:

"Why is he still breathing, this would have been jungle justice well deserved."

emeka:

"This guy wan dey form kolomental 😒 make them hold am well o, na ekwensu in form of human."

retwynrf:

"Is not a big thing to pay, nothing u wan tell me this guy don kpai so many people."

Salome Adaidu laid to rest

Salome Adaidu, the young woman reportedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has been laid to rest.

A now-viral video showed the heartbreaking scene of her burial held in the night.

A group of men somberly dropped her remains into the earth, their faces engraved with despair. Read more:

