A video of a woman surprising her husband with a Rolls Royce car on his 60thh birthday has caused a stir on social media

In the trending video, the woman explained what informed her choice of the expensive whip and sent guests into a frenzy

Some internet users said her husband must be a good man for the woman to splurge money in getting the costly ride

On her husband's 60th birthday, a thoughtful wife surprised him with a Rolls Royce car gift.

The woman, who spoke before guests at the birthday celebration, noted that her husband has several cars.

His wife said he already has other cars. Photo Credit: @ttrlifestyle1

Source: TikTok

According to the woman, getting him a Rolls Royce was a decision she took. She wanted to go big for her man, and she did just that.

"He has several cars, Range Rover...And the rest.

"But he does not have a Rolls Royce.

"And I decided when I dream big, it is possible. So, I am going to go this big for him and so I got a Rolls Royce for him," she said in a video shared on TikTok by @ttrlifestyle1.

Her husband danced excitedly while guests cheered after the woman disclosed the whip gift.

The video showed the car parked outside.

Watch the video below:

People react to the Rolls Royce gift

CHUKWUSOM ♥️🦄🌑 said:

"The husband love her and that is why she is repaying if u don't treat ur wife like a priority she would never treat u like a priority."

BRODAMAN said:

"And na pastor wife ooh..... and pastor de de preach against worldly things ooh but has several cars....okkk."

UchepeteTV said:

"When you empowered a Well Trained woman, you'll understand that He who found a good wife, found a good thing and obtained favor from the Lord Jesus Christ."

BiG_THeO said:

"See as everybody dy talk say the man must be a very good man but if na man buy am for the wife , we go dy words like she deserves it , women need to be treated well , I need a man like this."

Princess👸🌹 said:

"I get this kinda plan for anybody that I finally get married to but he needs to be loving nd caring."

Boimento said:

"See people wife oo my own na to buy me singlet every birthday."

shorlaesheyi said:

"Na you pay for the R.R abi na oga go still pay for hin gift?asking respectfully."

favourchichii said:

"All these tensioning is for what or who abegi, all these old marriages should still rest and leave these things for upcoming."

Olamipusy said:

"My own wife na Origin bitter and Coco Samba she day buy for me on my birthday 😩😩I too love her."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady living abroad had bought her husband a brand new Mercedes Benz on his birthday.

Wife gifts husband BMW car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had gifted her husband a brand new BMW M4 car.

In a video, she covered her husband's face with her palms and led him to where it was parked. The man was shocked and appreciated his wife after confirming it was his.

The couple kissed. The woman also gifted him Cartier glasses, quite to his amazement. The man was completely blown away. He eventually took the key from her and test-ran it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng