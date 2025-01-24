A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after surprising his beautiful wife with an expensive mansion

In a video, it was gathered that the man gave her the mansion as push gift after she delivered twin babies

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the woman

A heartwarming display of love and appreciation by a Nigerian husband has captured the attention of social media users.

The man's generous gesture was a grand surprise for his wife, who had recently given birth to twin babies.

Man splashes millions of naira on mansion for his wife Photo credit: @hellopaparazzi1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man gifts wife luxury mansion

A video showing the stunning mansion, which was shared on TikTok by @hellopaparazzi1, revealed the incredible gift the husband had bestowed upon his wife.

The luxurious property, reportedly given as a "push gift" to celebrate the arrival of their twins, left many online commentators in awe.

Social media users flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple, particularly the wife, Mrs Felicia Urum.

The gesture was seen as a proof of the husband's love and devotion to his family.

Many also commended the husband's generosity, noting that his gift was a display of appreciation for his wife's dedication to their family.

"Her husband gave her a new mansion as a push gift after giving him twins. No mercy for money. Congratulations to Mrs Felicia Urum. Abiriba men," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man gifts wife a mansion

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Ekeoma said:

"Push presents should be normalizeddd."

@Glorious said:

"Poor man still dey ask his wife what she will bring to the table."

@winnie_agom said:

"Is the mansion in both names? if no, then he did not give her a mansion."

@Nurse-Swanky (RN) said:

"Na to leave Anambra men begin look for Abiriba men oh. This is huge. Congratulations to her."

@Vijoe stated:

"Poor man with net worth of 500k still dey ask what a woman brings to the table. Nawa o and some women go still dey unlucky to marry those men o."

@user2492438352403 stated:

"Men dey no be broke ones looking for who they will pour fuel and light. Ndi Wetin you dey bring for the table, table Kee you there."

@favourudofia755 commented:

"Congratulations. It's not easy to birth so she deserves everything good ,and it's still not enough to thank her."

@Graced product of Zion reacted:

"If I no marry rich man mk I bend and me too self go still mk this money for myself."

@Amanda Ramavhale said:

"Then there's other's who are thanked buy running away ife has no balance."

@__His Fav Gurl said:

"Abeg if my brother na less no settle for am o. Cause me sef no fit settle for less biko."

@chiqueen005 reacted:

"Chai na car me i get let me pray harder I want mansion next or land. God will do it amen!"

@Big Sonia said:

"God bless my husband cus I know if he has he will do more than this for me amen."

@foodie's pot added:

"Money de for this life. God make e reach my household too. Congratulations to them."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man surprises wife with push gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man gifted his beautiful wife an iPhone 14 Pro Max and N1 million as a push gift after childbirth.

The moment was caught on camera and posted by the wife on her TikTok page, to the amazement of many.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng