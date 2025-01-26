A Nigerian man who lives abroad said his girlfriend disappointed him despite the fact that he trusted her immensely.

The man said the lady in question never made it known to home that she was interested in another man.

The man who lives in Europe spoke in a video interview posted on TikTok by ITDbackup, and lamented how his relationship ended

A Nigerian man stirred reactions on social media after sharing what a lady did to him.

The man narrated how he and the lady were dating only for her to get pregnant for another man.

The man discovered that his girlfriend is pregnant for another man. Photo credit: TikTok/ITDbackup and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the video, posted on TikTok by ITDBackup, the man said the lady was already dating another man while still claiming to be in a relationship with him.

According to the heartbroken man, he was still sending money to the lady only for him to discover that she had taken in and given birth for another man.

He said he saw posts online announcing the birth of a baby by his girlfriend.

He lamented that he didn't visit Nigeria for a year and that it was during that period that his girlfriend got pregnant.

He said during the nine months that his girlfriend was pregnant, they were still doing video call and he still didn't find out.

The man's story went viral and attracted a lot of comments from social media users who saw it on TikTok.

While some people sympathised with her, others warned against long-distance relationships.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady gets pregnant for another man other than her boyfriend

@QUIN LOVINA said:

"Sisterhood is proud of her."

@Excellent Okey1 said:

"Him don learn in a very hard way."

@Lucia said:

"Forgive her Sir fast and pray for her,she will change in time.It's just a Human Error that can be fixed through prayers and fasting."

@King Ohams said:

"I don stop long distance relationship. If we are not staying in the same city or state biko avoid me ooo."

@Grace said:

"Nor be all girls my brother,better girl still dey Nigeria may you go leave for Nigeria two years dey go keep their self till you come only say dey always Dey call her and they take care of her."

@joyu said:

"Brother every body no be the same. you go fine true love, but free your heart make you no fear she will stay with you."

@Ella grace 123 said:

"You never see anything."

@Deltapikin said:

"The thing really pain dis guy chai."

@adesuwa said:

"E say I nor no say mama don carry belle."

