A lady made her first return in 13 years to Nigeria, but this time it was to see a total stranger, whom she met on TikTok

The mum said she left her baby behind abroad and admitted it was a tough decision, which made her weep

She documented her flight to Nigeria, capturing her first physical meeting with the female stranger-turned-friend

For the first time in 13 years, a lady, identified as Marvelous Chigozie, took a flight to Nigeria to see a female stranger she met on TikTok.

Marvelous said it was a very hard trip for her as she wanted to travel with her baby to Nigeria but it was not possible. She wept about leaving her baby behind in the Netherlands.

A lady flies to Nigeria to see female stranger she met on TikTok. Photo Credit: @marvelouschigozie

Source: TikTok

Lady flies to Nigeria for TikTok friend

Marvelous admitted she never thought she would do such a thing, but she had to as she was willing to give friendship a chance.

Via TikTok, Marvelous posted a video documentary of her flight to Nigeria and when she met the female stranger at the airport. In her words:

"Travelling for the first time in 13 years to Nigeria to go meet a total stranger I met on TikTok.

"I never knew this could be me. But yes, I was willing to give friendship a chance. This was a very hard trip for me because I wanted to travel with my baby, but unfortunately it was not possible and for this reason, it was also emotionally difficult for me at a point in the plane I started to cry.

"Mothers know that detaching from your baby can be quite hard. But yeah, we move on..."

The mum was surprised when she landed in Nigeria as her TikTok friend welcomed her warmly. She noted that she was sceptical at first as it was their first meeting and they were strangers to each other.

"When I landed in Nigeria, to my greatest surprise, I was warmly welcomed by her. I was a little bit sceptical because as I said she was a stranger and I was a stranger to her too. But, but unfortunately things took a different twist."

She asked netizens if they could travel that far to give friendship a chance like she did.

"After 13 years of my life in Europe I decided to visit Nigeria. Would you travel this far to give friendship a chance?"

A lady goes to Nigeria to meet stranger she became friends with on TikTok. Photo Credit: @marvelouschigozie

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's trip to Nigeria

Chrissiebaby1 said:

"You didn’t go to see your fam."

Kenny 🇳🇬 🇩🇪 🇺🇸 said:

"You left your child to go meet a total stranger 13 hours away???? someone call CPS."

bombasticdude said:

"You can't just end this story, at that different twist..... We don buy ticket, for part 2..."

Rookies place said:

"I need good friend and a sister I never had."

Nancy Osas990 said:

"U get mind babe to live your baby at home for me can't do that just to see a friend na waoo."

soft.ib2 said:

"You live your beautiful baby to go and see a friend?"

Melody said:

"See the truth u have been cheating."

Source: Legit.ng