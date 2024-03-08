A video of a wife surprising her husband with a brand new BMW M4 whip has gone viral on social

The wife covered her husband's face with her palms as she led him to where the new car was parked

The man was in disbelief and had to ask his wife again to confirm that his dream car was now his

A woman melted hearts as she purchased a brand new BMW M4 car for her husband.

A TikTok video shared by @antxana showed the moment the wife presented the car to her man.

Woman buys new BMW M4 car for her husband. Photo Credit: @antxana

Source: TikTok

She covered his face with her palms as she led him to where it was parked. The man was shocked and appreciated his wife after confirming it was his.

The couple kissed. The woman also gifted him Cartier glasses, quite to his amazement. The man was completely blown away.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He eventually took the key from her and test-ran it. The video has amassed four million views at the time of this report.

In a related event, a pregnant wife got her husband an N87 million Lamborghini.

Watch the video below:

antxana's video stirred reactions

passion fruit said:

"Buy expensive gifts give man fi them stay with u makes no sence cause sooner r later he's going to driving up n down with different girls."

Souzimakeuphair said:

"That’s some superwoman right there. Saving her child and her man."

adegbenrograce said:

"My future husband calm down for me okay I’ll buy you this too I promise and we’d forever love each other."

claudiousnimneh said:

"Gambian girls come see we deserve gifts like this too."

mpho said:

"Ima be this girl sana ,anything for my man."

Ram said:

"Guy wey dey hear word, go receive car."

inked Chef said:

"Bro level of trust in his wife is unmatched, bro heard oh no and yet didn’t open his eyes."

niya.kabir said:

"Awwwwwwwww I wanna give my man the worldddd."

Melvin said:

"Nigerian girls come and see, men also deserve gifts like this."

Nigerian lady buys hubby new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had bought her husband a brand new Mercedes Benz car.

A video of the emotional scene has been shared widely on social media platforms, as the woman recorded her husband’s reaction when he saw the luxury vehicle.

In a video shared by @akinyotoju, she explained that he had not taken her seriously when she vowed to buy him a car.

Source: Legit.ng