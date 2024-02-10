A Nigerian lady living abroad treated her husband to a lavish birthday celebration and presented him with a brand new Mercedes-Benz as a gift

The video of the heartwarming moment went viral as the woman captured her husband’s disbelief

She revealed that he had doubted her when she promised to buy him a car, but she wanted to make his birthday special

A Nigerian lady who resides abroad decided to spoil her husband on his birthday and surprised him with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz car.

The video of the emotional scene has been shared widely on social media platforms, as the woman recorded her husband’s reaction when he saw the luxury vehicle.

They looked happy together. Photo credit: @akinyotoju/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @akinyotoju, she explained that he had not taken her seriously when she vowed to buy him a car.

The video showed the husband’s shock and delight, as he could not believe his eyes when he saw the car.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nafeesarh Dameelola said:

“I will also do this for my future husband ..but with his money.”

Eric Cobbina reacted:

“Where are the tappers this one are they not tapping into her blessing.”

Ubong Kimos wrote:

“My fellow brothers, abeg no marry nonsense oh.”

Blg Thomas commented:

“I can't find any Lady from Ghana in the comments section.”

Tasha 12455:

“Please my fellow did she die after buying the car?”

Trinahikpefua:

“I immediately knew she does nursing.”

Rinay:

“Internet people will not loud this one. Their own is to talk about how women abroad leave their men. God bless your home jare!!! Congrats to your hubby!”

Sweet16:

“I wish I can spoil my husband but money no dey.”

Buddy:

“Congratulations to you both but he go still use am carry woman know this and know peace.”

Omooba Adeyemi:

“My wife is motivated in acvance in Jesus name.”

Nigerian wife stuns husband with 3 gifts on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a wife who went the extra mile to make her husband’s birthday unforgettable has gone viral.

The video showed how the wife planned three surprises for her husband in one day, leaving him speechless and emotional.

The first surprise was when the wife pretended to forget his birthday and asked him to join her in the living room for prayers.

Source: Legit.ng