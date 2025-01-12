A Nigerian lady found the bride price list which her father used to marry her mother many years ago

She posted it online, showing the various items her father took to his in-laws when he got married to his wife

The list sparked reactions among social media users who said it was cheap to get married back then

A Nigerian lady stumbled on the bride price list her father used to marry her mother years ago.

The lady took photographs of the bride price list and posted it online for her followers to see.

The lady posted the bride price list used to marry her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@favour_mmasi.

In a video posted on TikTok by Favour Nmasi, the lady said her father married her mother in the 1990s.

The long list, which is handwritten, showed the various items her father took to his in-laws as bride price.

Based on what they saw on the list, some people said it was cheap for a man to get married back then.

But some people insisted that even the amounts seen on the list were difficult to come by in the olden days.

The caption of the video hinted that the lady's mother is from Imo state.

She said:

"I found my mum's bride price list in the 90s. And this is not even all. You wan marry from Imo state ke?"

Items seen on 1990s bride price list

Some of the items seen on the bride price list are one carton of truck soap, one he-goat, cartons of minerals, cartons of Maltina, gallons of palm wine, heads of tobacco, 30 gallons of palm wine, and bags of salt.

Cash amounts seen on the list range from N150 to 500.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares bride price list used to marry her mother

@Zemin Qi said:

"200 naira go buy brand new 504 then ooh… Igbo price nor change na rate change."

@ogbofearlezz said:

"Hope de woman born up 30kids for de man?"

@hamzy said:

"A dey see 200 500 omo our papa enjoy sha."

@TEMPLE said:

"The sum of N200."

The importance of bride price payment

Bride price is a highly important custom in Nigeria as couples are not considered married until it is paid.

According to an article written in 2019 on the Voice of America by Chika Odua, it dates back to centuries.

Chika wrote:

"Getting married in Nigeria is big business. The wedding industry generates millions of dollars. But for many Nigerians across all religions, it’s neither the fashion nor the glamour that symbolizes a wedding. It’s the payment of the bride price. If the bride price is not paid, the couple do not marry. The tradition dates back more than 2,500 years, according to anthropologists and cultural historians."

Lady shows cows used to marry her

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a married lady flaunted the cows her husband brought to her people when he came to pay her dowry.

The lady walked into a bushy area where the cows were grazing and told her followers that they belonged to her.

Some netizens were stunned after seeing the number of cows owned by the lady after she got married.

