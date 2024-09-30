A Nigerian man who left the country for the United States in August has turned to the internet for help in fixing a confusing situation

The man revealed he has a girlfriend in Nigeria and has already been asked on dates by about four white ladies

His story was shared on social media and sparked mixed reactions, with some advising him to thread carefully abroad

A Nigerian man who moved to the US recently has expressed concern over being shown interest by white women.

The man, who migrated to the US in August, admitted he can't explain what attracts the ladies to his personality.

He said four white ladies asked him out. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Hill Street Studios, GCShutter, The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

According to him, about four white women, good at holding conversations, have asked him out on dates.

He described his situation as scary, adding that he has a girlfriend in Nigeria and doesn't want to mess things up. The man sent his story anonymously to X influencer @Wizarab10.

His story read:

"My oga Dickson, I really don't understand the attraction between white babes and Naij guys.

"I came into the US this August and about 4 white babes already asked me out on a date (they are so good at holding conversations).

"It's scary at this point. I have a babe in Naij and I no wan fu.ck upp."

See the man's anonymous message below:

People advise the Nigerian man in US

@JoshuaJohnBTC said:

"Now, y’all see how a man reasons?

"If it was a lady……okay, lemme stop there.

"But guy, make you no go loose home/away oooh cos your babe back home fit dey zuzu ooh😂😂."😂."

@lauritainekwe said:

"No go forget your beautiful beginning for house oh😭.

"What do you mean they are good at holding conversations? You babe no sabi bah😭😭."

@Lor_dmills said:

"Better leave that naija babe follow these ones... naija babe fit day collect in your absence 😪."

@Joan_Afc said:

"Observe your new environment for atleast a year, make friends and also hear from fellow Africans who relocated like you. Be guided!

"There is thing of you thinking you’re hot cake and yet it’s a set up. Focus on what took you there."

@eddiebrendan said:

"Sha understand that it's a different culture. Consent is very important. Make person no go accuse you of wetin you no sabi and you end up on a plane back to square one because of foreign mekwe."

@Mickyy_Beast said:

"I for give you ground breaking advice but my babe dey follow me. Na only ground I wan break not my relationship."

