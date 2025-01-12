Tosin Silverdam has shared what people are saying about gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie

The couple recently announced that they had welcomed their son and gushed over each other in some post

According to Silverdam, people calculated the time the couple got married and when they had their son

Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has claimed that peeps have been reacting to the news about gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife welcoming a child.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shared the good news with his fans online. He also shared the gender of his baby as many rejoiced with them.

Fans support Moses Bliss, Wife after welcoming baby. Photo credit@mosesbliss

In a video on his page, the blogger stated that Nigerians have been calculating the time the 'Daddy Wey Dey Pamper' and Marie got married.

He said they got married in March 2024 and welcomed a baby in January 2025.

The media personality added that when he also heard that they had welcomed a baby, he also asked the same question and had made his own calculation as well.

Tosin Silverdam share his take

Sharing his view about the news, Tosin congratulated the singer. He said there was nothing as good as having a baby after marriage.

He told naysayers to mind their business and leave the couple alone.

Recall that Marie had appreciated her husband for all he did for her when she was pregnant.

Here is the video:

What fan said about Silverdam's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post share by Silverdam. Here are some of the comments below:

@mandy__chuks:

"If they still waited for 5 years without a child Nigerians will now call the wife names…so I love this for them."

@queenatarahvarietiesstore:

"Some people don’t have joy. I gave birth to my daughter 2 days to make it exactly 9 months that we got married, meaning I didn’t miss the wedding night . Normally you can deliver a baby anything from 36 weeks, so if I had delivered at 36 weeks, it will mean 8 months after my wedding and some dirty minds would think, I was pregnant before marriage, whereas I was menstruating a week to my wedding."

@just_kingsydney:

"People will always talk for no reason, you born early problem, you born late problem."

@christy_anezi:

"But then again, e reach nine months"

@olayinkafagbohun:

"10 months is okay to have baby,what is their headache."

@fj_olj:

"Nawah… I got married Nov and gave birth August the next year… exactly 9 months later… so what? They are highly blessed."

@bisolalachoco:

"First timer no dey reach 9months sef."

@beloveolocha:

"It’s very possible bcuz someone that gets pregnant on Valentine’s Day will give birth by November, and March would be December so it’s… over possible and they got married early March so congratulations to them."

@ibironke_music:

"Jokes apart, I have a sister that conceive on the wedding night, she was ovulating during the wedding time , jokes apart it happens."

Moses Bliss speaks about wife after delivery

Legit.ng had reported that the gospel singer had celebrated his wife after delivery.

He wrote a heartfelt message to her, appreciated her for standing strong for them during her pregnancy.

He said that she read all the book she could find on Amazon about pregnancy.

