A UK-based man who travelled to Nigeria to enjoy his Christmas and New Year holidays had a wonderful time

After the comfort he enjoyed in Lagos, he was so sad to return to the UK, a place he described as lacklustre

The young man wondered why he and others are still in the UK despite how uninspiring the place is

A young man who travelled to Nigeria for the December holidays has narrated his experience in Lagos.

The man enjoyed his time in the country so much. He said he loved the beach view and had an assistant who made his life easier.

Life in UK vs Nigeria

The man (@odzviewspodcast) luxuriated in the sunlight. He added that he was humbled when he returned to the UK and lost all the comfort he had enjoyed.

According to him in a video, living in the UK was not a good way to live. Speaking in his car abroad:

"This is not a life I chose to live because UK is bad vibe and it's miserable."

He said that the reality that hit him after coming to the country made him wonder why he was still in the UK. The man asked all immigrants who had enjoyed their Detty December to ask themselves the same question.

The frustrated man added that he now understands why people are choosing other countries apart from the UK, stating that there was nothing left in the UK. He said:

"I don't get people who stay in the Uk for all the year. I can never stay in the UK for longer than a year."

Fisolabs said:

"Living in Nigeria is different from visit."

osakpolor said:

"Just earn and return, Nigeria is ñot a place to stay for too long."

Daniel Okoduwa said:

"The day Nigeria fixes its economy/security, everyone will return home, even African Americans and most Caribbeans will visit or even live there."

Kazeem Balogun said:

"Even Anthon Joshua is working remotely from Nigeria lol, remote boxing."

lifestyle.of.alco said:

"Yep. US🇺🇸for me. Im not even Nigerian and I felt like I left home Im not even obsessed with the clubbing but Being able to buy fresh sugar cane & suya on the streets won my heart."

Dior Chanel said:

"Tbh I don’t know why people hate the UK but choose to stay in the UK . Btw you’re handsome."

Adebayo Adeboye said:

"A friend of mine was home this December and we toured the whole lagos drinking,chilling and enjoying. Man was hissing and couldn’t sleep cus he was going the next day. Man was unhappy."

daba said:

"I nearly cried on the flight home."

mavisodei said:

"Is only those who have not travelled will not understand. Africa’s only problem is leadership. Everyone who leaves abroad know that."

omorilewa said:

"Fr i feel so lonely returning back to the USA everywhere is just too quiet I just want to be in Nigeria for a whole year well na manifestation. I wish."

