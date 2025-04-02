A young lady shared her father’s comment on her TikTok video, sparking reactions from netizens

Her father gave an epic reaction to the hairstyle she made, stating that he had earlier warned her against it

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s comment on his daughter’s TikTok page

A young Nigerian lady did not expect the comment her father made on her TikTok page after she posted a video.

Her father complained about the hairstyle she made, adding that she knew he didn’t like it.

In a video by @queencrystal001 on TikTok, the lady shared a screenshot of her father’s comment on a video where she wore long braids.

She captioned the video:

“POV: My dad commented on my video. Dad y?”

Her father’s comment read:

“I ve told you not be making long hairstyle. U think I will not see you here? See let me tell u I am everywhere.”

Reactions trail lady’s father’s comment

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s comment on his daughter’s TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Bossu said:

"Is he God?"

@bridgetdiva said:

"A guy commented “you’re beautiful my heart” on Facebook that year,my papa replied”your heart will stop working in Jesus name” I died when I saw the reply and I had to block him and his siblings."

@Lady A A A said:

"Imagine me my uncle liking my videos and adding to fav. I knew I was doomed and immediately made the video private."

@Thelma Bebe said:

"Lol my dad has never complained about anything I do except one time I did henna on my hand."

@Mandie said:

"My mom even saw mine and she was like, "Keep it up my daughter I love you" on the comment section."

@Kvng Anita said:

"My dad hates long hairs,nails,eye lashes, short clothes and chewing gum. May his soul rest in peace."

Dunnibag said:

"My papa go tell me say is that the background of the house you paid for …why does it look like a village house…delete the picture the background is not good ooo….I just knew I had to block him Sha."

@Activated said:

"Monitoring spirit. Let me go and do same for my son in the University."

In related stories, a lady shared a screenshot of her father’s WhatsApp status while another showed her father’s cooking skills in a video.

Lady’s father complains about her nails

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady became viral after her father reacted to the long nails she fixed, saying that no man would marry her with such nails.

The man was also filmed telling his daughter that even her mother-in-law would cancel her after seeing those nails.

Many who came across the funny video were amused and shared their opinions on his stance about her nails.

