A Nigerian lady has shared a funny video showing the message she received from her partner who's from the Igbo tribe

According to the lady, she had just finished cooking for her man's mother when she got the epic message from him on WhatsApp

In the message, the man shared his father's disappointment over her behaviour, stating that she did not follow tradition

A Nigerian lady's culinary efforts to impress her partner's mother took an unexpected turn, leading to a funny exchange that has left many in stitches.

While assisting her partner's mother with the cooking, she took a particular step that sparked a cultural concern.

Lady tackled for not following tradition Photo credit: @confyvibrant/TikTok.

Lady displays epic message from partner

The lady, known on TikTok as @confyvibrant, shared a screenshot of a message she received from her partner, who belongs to the Igbo tribe.

His message conveyed his father's disappointment and outlined the lady's mistakes in handling the chicken she had cooked.

According to Igbo tradition, specific parts of the chicken are reserved for the patriarch of the family, and the lady's failure to adhere to this custom had caused offense.

The lady's partner informed her that she would need to make amends by purchasing a live chicken to restore balance and respect for tradition.

"My dad called and he said the chicken you killed you did not keep his rites meanwhile my mum asked if you can slice the chicken you said yes. Then you went ahead to cut the parts meant for my dad into pieces and at the end of the day you ate it. Get ready to buy live chicken to put things together o. That's tradition," he said.

The lady posted the chat online, jokingly noting that she had entered 'trouble' and seeking help from her online followers.

In her words:

"POV. The message I got from my Igbo man after I went to help the mum cook. Make una help me o. I don enter one chance."

Reactions as lady displays message from man

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Pleasure Samuel said:

"The day my sis mistakenly gave out my dad part, my mama beg like 2days, we have to beg him to eat, what is special about that stuff."

@vividness0108 said:

"Visitor no they chop gizzard in an Igbo home but all this complaints wasn’t necessary."

@Side chick said:

"You gats ask questions next time after buying this one."

@Toria842 said:

"Thank God for my dad. He does not care about those stuff, all."

@Happiness chiz said:

"My dad doesn't joke with it. Even me as his daughter he change it for me."

@DiBrownie and Research said:

"This why I don't help with kitchen work or domestic anything, because if na me I go bend. That our wife will be our nightmare. I'm not helping oh."

@SAMPLE INTERIORS commented:

"Na only my house no Dey do the tradition if e pass laps my papa no Dey chop."

@e4mah said:

"The same part you keep for your daddy is his right if my dad no see am problem Dey oo."

@Rossy74 added:

"You see the gizard and the Yash part na Igbo men get an no make mistake eat an oo as a woman u go enter trouble."

See the post below:

