A single mother of four who ended her six-year-old marriage has displayed the WhatsApp message her ex-husband sent

She said he has not stopped begging her despite that it has already been two years since their marriage ended

People were divided over the message her former husband sent, with some urging her to give him a second chance

A Nigerian woman, identified as @miss.ijay, has shown her followers on TikTok the message she received from her former husband on WhatsApp.

She had seen maggots in her kids' school flasks and messaged her ex-husband to address the matter when he seized the opportunity to appeal to her for a second chance.

A single mum says her ex-husband has not stopped begging her. Photo Credit: @miss.ijay

Source: TikTok

Commenting on her ex-hubby's message, the single mum of four said he has not stopped begging though it has been two years since their marriage of six years ended.

"It’s been 2 years already and he hasn’t stopped begging," she wrote.

Content of ex-husband's message

In the message, her ex-husband apologised for the actions of the staff employed to care for their kids and chipped in that he had suggested they reconciled to take care of their kids together, but she had declined it.

"Am very sorry for employing incompetent staffs to take care of my children and having noticed that was why I said you should come let's take care of them together but you said no "by default".

"Am happy that they are now with you and will be properly taken care of while I struggle to get back on my feet so that I can continually support you and our kids," his message read.

The recent message comes days after the single mum made public a message she had received from her ex-husband on her birthday.

A single mum says her former husband is begging for another chance. Photo Credit: @miss.ijay

Source: TikTok

See their chat below:

Ex-husband's message stirs mixed reactions

Wendy said:

"They can be nice once u have moved out ehh😂 as soon as u go back demon raise to power 10."

Kvng Anita said:

"See the way he is loyal. Women have your source of income be educated inside this marriage thing. Woman when no guide na dy reason how she go tk commot for abusive relationship."

Shantelbankz said:

"They always end up coming back 😂😂😂 coz u allowed them to live that life he chose to live and he has seen there is no gain."

Nehlie's Place🏠 said:

"Before u say forgive him.. she didn't just wake up and leave the marriage. something happened in btwn.. all I can say is, as a fellow woman just do u glow and be happy ur mental health is important."

Bums4u said:

"Reverse psychology at play. Don’t fall for it."

Oyindamola Omodara said:

"You guys for stay separately and still be married if he is wife Beater …. But if he is not you can move in bck Biko."

Lady gets unsolicited message from husband's ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the unsolicited message she received from her husband's ex-girlfriend after two years.

The lady, who did not expect such a message, marvelled that her husband's ex-girlfriend had refused to move on.

The lady posted her husband's ex's TikTok handle and their WhatsApp chat. In the chat, the ex introduced herself and sent a "view once" file to her former lover's wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng