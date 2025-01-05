A Nigerian lady showcased the beautiful silver bag her mother got as a first gift from her father before they got married

According to her, the bag was gifted to her mum 25 years ago while her parents were still courting

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the quality of the silver bag while hailing the lady’s father

A lady was so happy after she discovered the first gift her father gave to her mum while they were in courtship.

She shared her revelation in a viral TikTok video, as she reflected on how beautiful the gift was.

She shared how much her mother valued it. Photo: @derah_rose

In a video posted on TikTok by @derah_rose, the lady showcased the beautiful silver bag her mother got from her dad before they got married.

She said it was one of the first gifts her father bought for her mother while they were still courting.

The lady added that though the bag was gifted to her mum 25 years ago, it still looked gorgeous.

She said:

“POV: I found one of my dad’s first gifts to my mum while he was still courting her. It's literally almost 25 years old and still looked gorg.”

In the comment section, the lady added that her mum would not allow her use the bag.

She said:

“She wouldn’t let me misuse it! It’s still very important to her.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trails lady’s mum’s gift

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the quality of the silver bag while hailing the lady’s father.

@Gift_edp said:

"It’s like one of those luxury cute little purse for our baddies."

Chinel0 said:

"My mama no gree me carry her own and she's not using it, she keeps saying " the pursue senior all of you."

Jem Jem said:

"I’ve been looking for a metallic purse like this. So cute!!"

@Big_DOLLY5 said:

"It’s cute! I’d turn it to my own lucky charm and everyday wear if it was my mums."

@BLUEVEE said:

"if na me,I for don carry am , it Soo beautiful."

@oma said:

"And is still very demure."

@Victory James said:

"When a man loves you..he puts his heart into the gifts he gives."

@WFAMARA [Lifestyle creator] said:

"Give me I wan use am go aseobi. is too fine."

@Debayodella said:

"Make it a heirloom and pass it to her grand daughter it will become an ancestral gift for many generations."

