The mum of a Wigwe University student, Nwakaego Itamunoala, shared photos from the school's matriculation day

Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024

The school had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students

A mother of a Wigwe University student, Nwakaego Itamunoala, shared photos of herself and her son at the school's matriculation day

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

Mum celebrates son's matriculation at Wigwe University. Photo: Nwakaego Itamunoala

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Mum prays for Wigwe University students on matriculation day

In a Facebook post by Nwakaego Itamunoala, the excited mum shared photos with her son and other students in their matriculation gowns.

She was excited as she shared photos from the day and said how she felt concerning the matriculation.

She also prayed for the matriculants in her Facebook post.

The photos were captioned:

“Yesterday's Matriculation at the WIGWE University. Baba God all we can say is THANK YOU. You are awesome. We didn't see this coming. Congratulations to all our children. You will sll soar, you will excell.”

Reactions as mum of Wigwe University student shares matriculation photos

Those who came across the post congratulated the excited mum.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions.

Mercy Bello Abu said:

"Congratulations to all our children. God be praised."

Desmond Iroegbu said:

"Congratulations, what a God we serve ?. I celebrate with your family.'

Empress Rej said:

"Congratulations to them."

Queen Esther said:

"Congratulations."

Uju Opene said:

"Congratulations to you my dearest."

Mann shares vision about Wigwe University

In a related story, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, a Nigerian man on Facebook, shared his vision of Wigwe University.

He advised Wigwe University's management about his vision for the school and the height it would get to.

The man made this known while reacting to a Wigwe University Facebook page post about its admitted students.

