A student of Wigwe University shared a sweet video of herself in her matriculation gown and cap

Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers state, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024

The school had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students

A student of Wigwe University shared her excitement about her matriculation day.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank.

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Wigwe student shows off matriculation gown in video

In a fun video shared by @s0priala on TikTok, the student transitioned into her matriculation gown.

Her black matriculation gown had blue and orange designs on it.

She was excited as she laughed and danced in the fun video.

The video was captioned:

“Guyssss #matriculation #24 #wigweuniversity #fyp #transitions”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Wigwe University student's matriculation video

Those who came across the video congratulated the young lady as she wore her matriculation gown.

@Dav said:

"Congratulations black diamond."

@Sommy said:

"Congratulations my babyyyyy."

@t-babs@great said:

"Congratulations soso."

@Gabriella said:

"Congratulations boo."

EFE said:

"Congratulations dear."

Mann shares his vision about Wigwe University

A Nigerian man on Facebook, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, shared his vision about Wigwe University, including its ratings amongst the top universities in Africa.

He advised Wigwe University's management about his vision for the school and the height it would get to.

The man made this known while reacting to a Wigwe University Facebook page post about its admitted students.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng