Wigwe University Holds First Matriculation, Beautiful Photos Emerge From the Ceremony
- Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation on November 14, 2024
- Beautiful photos from the ceremony have emerged on social media, capturing students and guests at the event
- Wigwe University had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students
Wigwe University's first matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024.
The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.
Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.
A man on Facebook, Eugene Abels, shared beautiful photos of the Wigwe University's matriculation ceremony in Isiokpor, Rivers State.
The photos showed the students in their matriculation gowns and some speakers at the event.
Guests who came for the ceremony were seated in a beautiful hall.
Sharing the photos, the man said:
"Maiden Matriculation for Wigwe University."
Reaction as man shares photo of Wigwe University matriculation
Many who came across the pictures shared their observations and congratulated the school management.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Isaac Ihekwoaba said:
"I was there. It was grand. Herbert Wigwe lived beyond his time. Congratulations to everyone who made this dream a reality."
Ella Koko said:
"This is so pleasing !! Everything seems so beautiful. Congratulations to them."
Victoria Wobo Andrew said:
"Wow! Congratulations to them. It came to pass."
Gloria Dibiah said:
"Dr Hebert lives on! Congratulations to this history-making class."
Tobin Tobin P said:
"Congratulations To Them."
Man shares his vision about Wigwe University
A Nigerian man on Facebook, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, shared his vision about Wigwe University.
He advised Wigwe University's management about his vision for the school and the height it would get to.
The man made this known while reacting to a post on the Wigwe University Facebook page about its admitted students.
Source: Legit.ng
