Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation on November 14, 2024

Beautiful photos from the ceremony have emerged on social media, capturing students and guests at the event

Wigwe University had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students

Wigwe University's first matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024.

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Wigwe University holds first matriculation. Photos: Eugene Abel

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

A man on Facebook, Eugene Abels, shared beautiful photos of the Wigwe University's matriculation ceremony in Isiokpor, Rivers State.

The photos showed the students in their matriculation gowns and some speakers at the event.

Guests who came for the ceremony were seated in a beautiful hall.

Sharing the photos, the man said:

"Maiden Matriculation for Wigwe University."

Reaction as man shares photo of Wigwe University matriculation

Many who came across the pictures shared their observations and congratulated the school management.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Isaac Ihekwoaba said:

"I was there. It was grand. Herbert Wigwe lived beyond his time. Congratulations to everyone who made this dream a reality."

Ella Koko said:

"This is so pleasing !! Everything seems so beautiful. Congratulations to them."

Victoria Wobo Andrew said:

"Wow! Congratulations to them. It came to pass."

Gloria Dibiah said:

"Dr Hebert lives on! Congratulations to this history-making class."

Tobin Tobin P said:

"Congratulations To Them."

