United States - The Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, is feared dead after the helicopter conveying him and five other passengers reportedly crashed in California, United States.

As Nigerians continue to mourn the sad passage of one of the best bankers in the country, here are some things to know about the late Wigwe, Daily Trust reported.

7 things to know about Herbert Wigwe

Wigwe was born in Ibadan, Oyo state on 15 August 1966, which made him 58-year-old

He bagged a BSc degree in Accountancy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state. Wigwe started his career as a management consultant at Coopers & Lybrand, Lagos

The astute banker holds an MA in Banking and Finance from the University College of North Wales (now Bangor), and an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London.

Wigwe was the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank plc from January 2014 till April 2022.

Vanguard and The Sun newspapers named Wigwe as the Banker of The Year in 2016

He was also recognised as the African Banker of the Year at the 2021 edition of the African Banker Awards in 2021

Former President Muhammadu Buhari conferred on Wigwe the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October 2022

Nigerians React as Wigwe dies in chopper crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the reported involvement of Wigwe, his wife, son and three others in a chopper crash in California, United States. The tragic incident reportedly happened on Friday night, February 9.

It was gathered that the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California. The United States government confirmed all passengers on board dead.

Ayobami, @dondekojo, said: "Rest in Peace Herbert Wigwe. This is horrible news. I wish the family comfort. He has always been a stand-up professional. "Read so much about his tenacity in Aig-Imoukhuede’s ‘Leaving the tarmac’. He wrote about big plans for his new University! He wanted to give back so much."

