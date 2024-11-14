On Thursday, November 14, Wigwe University, situated at Isiokpo, Ikwere in Rivers State, had its first-ever matriculation ceremony

One of the lecturers at the costly varsity took to social media to celebrate being one of the pioneer faculty members

Wigwe University was built by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank, who lost his life in a helicopter crash in February

History was made at Wigwe University as the expensive school held its maiden matriculation and admitted 120 students.

Dr Tertsea Ikyoive, one of the university lecturers, reacted to the feat on Facebook.

Wigwe University had its first matriculation ceremony on Thursday, November 14. Photo Credit: Tertsea Ikyoive, Wigwe University

The academic shared pictures he took of himself and some lecturers at the matriculation.

Dr Tertsea expressed delight that he is part of the first set of lecturers in the Department of Communication and Digital Media. He wrote:

"Today the prestigious Wigwe University held its maiden matriculation ceremony. Yours truly was part of the pioneer faculty member of the Department of Communication and Digital media."

People celebrated Dr Tertsea Ikyoive

Nguungwan Ikyoive Tsebee said:

"Wonderful regalia choke, like pharaohs. Nice Toga."

Soji Cole said:

"Oga, you go cut part of that your gown for me o make I take sew short and trousers! *flees to my hideout*."

Kachii Ver-or said:

"Great work. Congratulations to all of you.The masquerades of the academic arena."

Nyikwagh Bat Hills said:

"Congratulations to Team Wigwe University. Well-done, Prof."

Ugber Magdalene Ikyoive said:

"These are awesome you always represent.💯👌"

Eric Nyikwagh said:

"Big congratulations to you and the University community."

Ben Anyia said:

"Tahav we Kpa u hen takerada dedoo.

"Congratutions Dr Ikyoive."

Tertsea speaks on mission at Wigwe University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr Tertsea, a lecturer at Wigwe University, had stated his mission at the school.

Dr Tertsea is one of the many lecturers who will teach the first set of students at the costly varsity and he is looking forward to the academic challenge. In a Facebook post on October 18, Dr Tertsea shared pictures in which he wore a customised cap and t-shirt of Wigwe University.

He said he would disrupt the conventional Nigerian education and provide new students with a fearless pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

