Actor Van Vicker and his wife are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary and he used to moment to share how he feels

He noted that he has known his wife for the past three decades and shared some tips that can help intending couples

According to the movie star, it is important to get married to the right person and he expressed gratitude to God for sustaining his marriage

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has stated that marriage is a bed of thorn roses as he celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife, Adjoa Van Vicker, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Van Vicker and his wife celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary. Image credit: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who is notable for his roles in the Nigerian and Ghanaian film industry, shared how his marriage has had extremely lovely times and trying moments. Nevertheless, he and his wife had the will to work things out.

He also advised intending couples to ensure that they get married to the right person. In addition, they should endeavour to stay in love beyond loving their partners.

Van Vicker noted that he does not regret being married and he prays for grace to continue in his beautiful marriage struggle. He added that he was blessed to have his wife by his side all the years, having known her for three decades.

See Van Vicker's wedding anniversary post below:

Fans celebrate Van Vicker's 21st wedding anniversary

See some of the comments from Van Vicker's colleagues and fans below:

@ivie_okujaye:

"21st???? Y’all have been in love for soooo long!!!! We love it!!! Many many more decades to go in Jesus’ name!"

@thelifeofasocialworker:

"The desire to want to stay married is my takeaway, happy anniversary."

@corazonlatina5:

"What matters is that trough the thorns of roses. couples learn to forgive,tolerate and love eachother. Happy anniversary Mr &Mrs."

kwame__gee:

"Congratulations brother, you are a great couple and example for all. Bless you."

@missabdih_kenya:

"Congratulations, but wait, you know her for 30yrs, how old were you when you get married?"

Van Vicker and wife in romantic getaway

Legit.ng earlier reported that Van Vicker had shared a lovely photo with his beautiful wife at a romantic getaway.

The two lovebirds were spotted in an Instagram post having the time of their lives at a beach resort in Spain.

Fans and ardent followers of the couple have showered the two with praises with some tapping into their blessing.

