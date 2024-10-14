A Nigerian bride has shared her excitement on social media after giving birth before her first wedding anniversary

According to the woman, she got pregnant shortly after her wedding and subsequently delivered a baby boy

Social media users did not hesitate to congratulate the excited mother in the comments section of her post

A Nigerian woman captured the attention of netizens after sharing her quick journey from marriage to motherhood.

The proud new mother took to TikTok to express her gratitude, sharing a video montage of her traditional wedding, blossoming baby bump, and adorable newborn son.

Lady celebrates giving birth before wedding anniversary Photo credit: @ikeotuonyechisom/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman gives birth before wedding anniversary

In the clip shared via her official account @ikeotuonyechisom, she revealed how her one year of marriage produced a priceless fruit.

According to her, she conceived shortly after tying the knot and welcomed her baby boy before celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Her joy was evident in the heartwarming clip as she wished others similar blessings in their lives.

"Got married, got pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy before our one year anniversary. May this blessing locate you. Congratulations go reach everybody," the video's caption read.

Reactions as woman shares marital journey

TikTok users flooded the comments section with warm congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

@Lady B said:

"Count down for me Dec I will be having a new born."

@user9434736120653 stated:

"Congratulations but mine will be twins a boy & girl b4 our 1 year anniversary."

@Patrick Cynthia said:

"Amen. Omo mine heading to 2 years but nothing. Lord pls hear my prayers."

@stephenperpetual said:

"Same happened to me o April was my anniversary I give birth on March may his name be praise."

@oluchiluke commented:

"Same happened to me, may God name be praise, Saturday was my anniversary and I give birthday on Friday a day to my wedding anniversary."

@NaZagold Collections said:

"Congratulations, amen I receive all this blessings at once in Jesus mighty name amen thank you Jesus."

@user1515981408125 reacted:

"Amen ooo ooooooooo and congratulations to you dear your new home is already bless."

@Mummy Rosi added:

"Congratulation sister, my own will be twin for one year anniversary in Jesus name Amen."

Watch the video below:

Couple celebrates 8 years anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living in Canada celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with her husband at a restaurant, and the simple moment went viral on TikTok.

In the heartwarming video, the husband asked how it felt to have been with him for over 8 years, to which the woman responded that it felt good.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng