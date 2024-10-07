A Nigerian couple has welcomed a baby boy 14 years after they had a daughter in their marriage

A video captured the moment the child was dedicated in church as his mother danced with happiness

Many people who came across the video congratulated the couple and prayed for the same miracle for their family members

A Nigerian couple celebrated as they welcomed a baby boy after 14 years of waiting.

During the child’s dedication in church, the mother danced joyfully to the amazement of many.

The video of the child’s dedication was shared on TikTok by @ese.nice78.

Others who were captured in the video also rejoiced with the couple.

Many congratulate the lovely couple

@Faithlove said:

"Na that big girl dem born d guy follow, she's vrey very lucky, congratulations dear 🎉🎉🎉, what God can not do does not exist."

@cihboy said:

"That is how my mummy give birth to me after 14 years of marriage. Omo is not easy at all 💔 ooo. Congratulations Ma."

@mercy tabi said:

"Congratulations madame."

@user8034436994635 Debi love said:

"Congratulations to you,i tap from your blessings the God who do it for u guys i pray he will do it for my aunty that her joy will be full."

@Favour said:

"I tap from yr grace for my elder sister."

@perpee said:

"Big congratulations out maker is always on time so happy for you."

@Nnekasolomon said:

"Congratulations my sister in the Lord ,i may you God be my God"

@pretty damsel said:

"Congratulations Nne God did."

